HAPPY BIRTHDAY Willie Douglas Jefferson III, Ricky Escobedo, Denise Stinson, Kyle Booker, Pat Mitchell, Justin Malveaux, Danette Whitby and Raymond Cain.
Send birthdays or anniversary names by noon to passing.parade@galvnews.com or mail to Passing Parade, The Daily News, P.O. Box 628, Galveston, TX 77553. No nicknames will be printed. The Weekend edition deadline is noon Fridays.
