TODAY
The Silk Purse Thrift Shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 1124 37th St. in Galveston. Clothes, collectibles, jewelry, bedding and kitchen items will be available. If not fully vaccinated, mask required. For information, call 409-765-5138.
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
Rotary Club of Texas City will meet at noon Tuesdays in the Captain’s Room of the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, email dewintexas@sbcglobal.net or call 281-923-5197.
The Galveston County Health District and Coastal Health & Wellness will have a drive-through COVID-19 booster and vaccine clinic site for first and second vaccine doses, as well as booster shots from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. today; and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at 9850 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City (weather permitting). For information, visit gchd.org/covidvaccine or call 409-938-7221 to schedule an appointment.
New Directions Missionary Baptist Church will be serving dinner to youth ages 4-18 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. weekdays through May 22 at 6610 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. For information, call 832-340-7715.
The Bolivar Chamber of Commerce will have its board meeting at 5 p.m. today at the Joe Faggard Center, 1750 state Highway 87 in Crystal Beach. For information, call 409-684-5940.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its hamburger night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place your order, call 409-763-9866.
The National Alliance on Mental Health Gulf Coast chapter will offer its family support group and individual support group for those affected by mental illness today. The individual groups meet from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and the family groups meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Must register. To sign up, visit namigulfcoast.org or call 281-585-3100.
There will be a free line dance class from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Sander’s Community Center, 501 Fourth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, call Clevetta Young, 713-494-4927.
St. George’s Episcopal Church will offer its GriefShare course from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Nov. 30 at 510 13th Ave. N. in Texas City. The course is to help and offer encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend. To sign up, call 409-392-1101.
WEDNESDAY
The Kiwanis Club of Galveston will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars hall at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
The La Marque Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays (excluding holidays) at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45 in La Marque. Membership is free. For information, call Kandi Harris, 713-205-4045.
Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (or while supplies last) Wednesdays at 3318 Ave. N. in Galveston. All fruits and vegetables are island grown. For information, text Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899, or email seedinggalveston@yahoo.com.
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 281-388-0167 or 409-599-5234.
The La Marque Kiwanis Club will have its “Coffee & Kiwanis” event at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Art of Coffee, 401 Laurel St. in La Marque. All are welcome. For information, call 409-795-0165.
The League City Garden Club will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the League City Recreation Center, 400 W. Walker St. in League City. For information, visit leaguecity gardenclub.org.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve their online meeting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
The Rotary Club of Galveston will meet at noon Wednesdays upstairs at Fisherman’s Wharf at Pier 22 and Harborside Drive in Galveston. For information, contact Ulli Budelmann, budel mann5910@comcast.net or 409-939-1224.
The La Marque Kiwanis Club will meet at noon Wednesday at Benito’s International Restaurant, 1309 First St. in La Marque. For information, call 409-795-0165.
The city of League City will offer ballroom dances from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Free with city activity card. Masks optional; no partner necessary. For information, contact Bill or Neva Schroder, 417-838-2204 or neva@letsdanceballroom.org, or the park office, 281-554-1180.
The Galveston Hysterical Society will offer a day dance from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880, 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Live country music will be performed by The Bolivar Baybillies. Admission is $10 per person. For information, call Karla Schultz at 409-333-2939 or 615-600-9289.
The Vietnam Veterans of America Post No. 685 will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. Fellowship meal begins at 6:30 p.m. For information, call Jerry Williams, 206-605-7370.
UPCOMING
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will have its summer sundown sale from noon Friday to noon Saturday virtually. The sale can be seen at store.galvestonmg.org beginning Friday.
The Ball High School class of 1971 will have its 50th Conversation and Celebration event from 7 p.m. to midnight Oct. 8 at The Tasting Room, 3316 Church St.; and a day of fun, fish and friends from noon to 7 p.m. Oct. 9 at 2620 Ave. K in Galveston. For information and registration fees, call Avys Poe, 409-939-5048; Howard Bell, 409-599-8865; Kenneth Gill, 313-971-6682; James Gulley, 409-789-2425; or Charles Campbell, 832-978-4034. Friday is deadline to register.
Galveston County residents are encouraged to donate items for a Hurricane Ida Relief Supply Drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at McKinney United Methodist Church, 1607 Nashby in La Marque. Baby food/formula, canned pasta meals, vegetables and fruit; and dry goods such as macaroni and cheese, rice, pasta and granola bars are needed. For information, call 409-935-5797.
The Galveston Art League will host a mixed media workshop on how to use Gelli paper from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Registration is $75 per person, plus $20 for supplies to use in class and later. To sign up, visit GalvestonArtLeague.com. For information, email nghouse1@verizon.net.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Growing Onions & Garlic” from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.; and ”Garden Bulbs for Galveston County” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday virtually. Master Gardeners Herman Auer; and Fran Brockington and Lisa Davis, will be the presenters, respectively. Must preregister. To register, visit galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
The city of Galveston will have its recycling pop-up event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Fire Station No. 7, 3902 Buccaneer Road in Galveston. For what items will be accepted and information, visit galvestontx.gov/172/Galveston-Recycle-Center or call 409-797-3958.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.