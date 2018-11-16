The Santa Fe Morning Chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 8:30 a.m. Fridays at the Santa Fe Fire and Rescue Station, 13112 state Highway 6, in Santa Fe. Call 409-925-6934.
The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.galvestonbridge.club or call 409-684-9992.
The National Mah Jongg League Group will meet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Mario’s Ristorante at 2202 61st St. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, call Shirley Leonard at 832-623-9947.
The Galveston Mah Jongg League will meet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Hotel Galvez at 2024 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, call 713-723-8844.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Riders will host a red beans and rice dinner at 5:30 p.m. Friday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum $8 donation is asked. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have Steak Date Night from 5:30 p.m. until all sold out Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout will be available. No phone orders. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have its Hamburger Night from 5:30 p.m. until all sold out Fridays at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. The cost is $7. Dine-in or carryout will be available. No phone orders. For information, call 409-925-2525 or 281-323-2993.
The Galveston Police Dept. will have its annual Blue Santa fundraiser from 6:30 p.m. to midnight Friday at the Garten Verein at Kempner Park at 2704 Ave. O in Galveston. Admission is $20 per person; table of eight is $150. For information, email jharris@galvestontx.gov or call 409-526-9750.
The Dickinson Bay Area Unit No. 6280 NAACP Freedom Fund Gala will begin at 7 p.m. Friday at the Landry’s Event Center on the Kemah Boardwalk. Author Robbie Tolan will be the speaker. Tickets are $45. A red carpet reception begins at 6 p.m. For information, call Kayla Barnet at 281-910-9780.
UPCOMING
The Galveston County Audubon and Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council will have a birding field trip from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. For information, call 409-789-8125.
The Galveston Grandmothers Club No. 277 will have its annual Thanksgiving bake sale from 9 a.m. until all sold out Saturday at Arlan’s Market at 513 Market St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-986-5717.
The outdoor Galveston Island Market featuring local hand-crafted goods will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday on the corner of 23rd and Mechanic streets in Galveston (weather permitting). For information, email galvestonislandmarket@gmail.com.
The annual Beat the Heat Motorsports Expo will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday on the Kemah Boardwalk at 215 Kipp Ave. in Kemah. Entry fee for racers is $15. For information, contact Lt. Tommy Hansen at tommy.hansen@co.galveston.tx.us or 409-682-0487.
Award-winning watercolorist, Jackie Liddell, will teach how to create paintings with line techniques at a workshop from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Registration is $40. Take your own watercolor supplies or acrylics. For information, visit galvestonartleague.com or call 832-752-3280.
The 52nd annual Heritage Gardener Christmas Homes Tour will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at five homes in Friendswood. A holiday bazaar, including vendors and a bake sale will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day at the Marie Workman Garden Center at 112 W. Spreading Oaks in Friendswood. Tickets for the tour are $12 in advance or $15 the day of. For tickets and information, visit www.heritagegardener.org or visit their Facebook page.
Author Jo Adams McAuley will be signing copies of her book “Winds of Change” from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Bookshop, 317 23rd St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-750-8200.
The Knights of Columbus No. 10393 will have its free community-wide Thanksgiving dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at 11100 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. All are welcome. For information, call Frank Marullo at 409-770-7030.
The Galveston Island Tress Conservancy will celebrate Arbor Day from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. William Johnson will be the guest speaker. Tickets are $80 per person. For tickets and information, contact Priscilla Files at treesforgalveston@gmail.com or 409-599-6357.
