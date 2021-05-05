Today
Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (or while supplies last) Wednesdays at 3318 Ave. N. in Galveston. All fruits and vegetables are island grown. For information, text Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899, or email seedinggalveston@yahoo.com.
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 281-388-0167 or 409-599-5234.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve their online meeting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
The Galveston Hysterical Society will offer a day dance from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Live country music will be performed by The Bolivar Baybillies. Admission is $10 per person. For information, call Karla Schultz at 409-333-2939 or 615-600-9289.
THURSDAY
The Galveston Island Pachyderm Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Coastal Grill, 1827 Strand St. in Galveston. Felicia Harris Hoss will present “Impacting Elections at the Local Level and Expanding Your Reach.” For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
The American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Movement Bay Area virtual celebration will begin at noon Thursday on a platform TBA. For information, email macy.osoria@heart.org.
The Galveston County Community Action Council Board of Directors will have its regular teleconference meeting at 1 p.m. Thursday via Zoom. To enter meeting, use meeting ID: 830-9110-6784 with passcode: 627471. For agenda, visit gccac.org. For information, call Rosalyn Preacher, 409-765-7878.
The Bryan Museum will have its Wine at The Bryan event from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 2 at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. To RSVP, call 409-220-3218. For information, visit thebryanmuseum.org.
The Galveston Community Band will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays at First Baptist Church, 822 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Musicians ages 15 and older are invited to participate. For information, call Doyle Neuwiller, 409-996-1108.
American Legion Post No. 554 will have its Legionnaires general meeting from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
FRIDAY
Satori School will have its 40th annual silent auction fundraiser virtually through Friday. To register, visit fundraiser.bid/satori2021 and for information, email director@satorischool.net.
The Bay Area Chorus of Greater Houston will have its online auction fundraiser and gala, “The Song Goes On” through Friday at www.bayareachorus.rallyup.com. For information, visit www.bayareachorus.org.
The Boys & Girls Club will have drive-thru registration from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Friday at 4420 Ave. P in Galveston. For ages 6-17. Space is limited. For information, call 409-763-2227.
The Clear Creek Republican Women’s Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. Friday at La Brisa’s on the Creek, 501 N. Wesley Drive in League City. Nick Adams, a presidential appointee in the Trump administration, will be the speaker. To RSVP, visit www.clearcreekrw.org/event.
The National Alliance on Mental Health Gulf Coast chapter will provide a free In Our Own Voice presentation from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. The presentation provides a personal perspective of mental health conditions. To sign up, visit namigulfcoast.org or call 281-585-3100.
The Galveston Islamic Center will have its weekly congregational prayer at 1:30 p.m. Fridays at 921 Broadway in Galveston. During Ramadan, Taraweeh prayers will be available from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. through May 12. Social distancing rules will be in place. For information, visit www.galvestonislamiccenter.com or call 409-750-8555.
The 2021 Texas Crab Festival will be from 6 p.m. to midnight Friday; 10 a.m. to midnight Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at Festival Park at 1605 state Highway 87 in Crystal Beach. Admission is $10 per person (ages 15 and younger free) Friday and Saturday; and free for everyone Sunday. For information, visit txcrabfestival.org or email info@texascrabfestival.org.
SATURDAY
The 47th annual Galveston Historic Homes Tour will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in Galveston. Tickets are $40 per person. To purchase tickets, visit galvestonhistory.org. For information, call 409-765-3424.
The city of League City police and firefighters will participate in the “Battle for Holden” fundraiser benefit at 1 p.m. Saturday at Challenger Columbia Stadium at 1955 W. NASA Blvd. in Webster. All proceeds will benefit Holden James, a Clear Creek High School senior who was hurt during a football practice in December. Tickets are $8 per person. To purchase tickets or make a donation, visit leaguecity.com/Calendar.aspx?EID=11352.
SUNDAY
East End First Assembly of God will have a Mother’s Day celebration featuring the Rev. Liz Dyvig at 11:30 a.m. Sunday at 1801 Postoffice St. in Galveston. Dyvig is senior pastor at Masaic Assembly of God in Honey Grove. For information, call the Rev. Lily Rodriguez at 409-939-9632.
MONDAY
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St. in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2437.
UPCOMING
The Clear Creek Association of Retired Teachers will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday via Zoom. The superintendents from Clear Creek and Dickinson independent school districts will be the guest speakers. Annual dues are $50. All retired teachers are welcome. For sign up information, email 1986cart@gmail.com. For information, contact Julia Bodenhamer, juliabodenhamer@gmail.com or 281-538-4056.
The National Alliance on Mental Health Gulf Coast chapter will provide a free Community Ending The Silence presentation May 12. The presentation will help to start a conversation about mental health, warning signs and behaviors of mental health conditions and suicide, and how to reach out and respond to an individual facing challenges. To sign up, visit namigulfcoast.org or call 281-585-3100.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. May 14 and noon to 3 p.m. May 15 at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information and to schedule your appointment, visit gchd.org/ARC or call 409-948-2485.
The Butler Longhorn Museum will present a special evening with “The King” from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. May 14 at 1220 Coryell St. in League City. Vince King will perform as Elvis. A social will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 for members and $35 for all others. For tickets and information, visit www.butlerlonghornmuseum.com or call 281-332-1393.
The Galveston Railroad Museum will have an ice cream social from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. May 15 at 2602 Santa Fe Place (25th Street) in Galveston. There also will be live music and face painting. For information, visit www.galvestonRRmuseum.org.
The renown Bach Society of Houston will have its special matinee concert at 3:30 p.m. May 15 in the sanctuary of First Lutheran Church on the corner of 25th and Winnie streets in Galveston. Admission is free; however, a free-will offering of $5 to $10 will be appreciated. For information, email rick@bachsocietyhouston.org or kturner@bachsocietyhouston.org, or call the church at 409-762-8477.
The Propeller Club of Galveston will meet May 19 at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1912 Winnie St., in Galveston. A social will begin at 6:30 p.m. and dinner will begin at 7:15 p.m. Fees are $40 per person and $30 for students. Must RSVP by 3 p.m. May 19. To RSVP and get more information, email propellerclubgalveston@gmail.com or call 409-621-6017 and leave a message.
The National Alliance on Mental Health Gulf Coast chapter will collaborate with MYS Consulting to provide a free Young Adult Anxiety webinar May 21. For information and to sign up, visit namigulfcoast.org or call 281-585-3100.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Composting” from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. May 21 virtually. Master Gardener Jim Gilliam will present the class. To register, visit https://galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
The Santa Fe Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 Auxiliary will have its vendor days fundraising event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 22 at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. If you’d like to participate, fees are $40 per booth. Proceeds will go toward post community events. To sign up or get more information, call 409-925-2525.
The 1NE Hope Love Lyrics and Laughs Experience has been rescheduled to 7 p.m. May 29 at the Moody Gardens Convention Center at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. The event will feature Kelly Price, Marcus D. Wiley, Lyfe Jennings and more. COVID safety protocols will be strictly enforced. For tickets and information, visit https://ticketstripe.com/1neHopeExperience, or call Paul Morgan Courville, 409-347-3773.
The Bay Area Chorus of Greater Houston will have its Memorial Day concert at 4 p.m. May 30 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church at 18220 Upper Bay Road in Nassau Bay/Houston; and at 7 p.m. May 31 at Dickinson First United Methodist Church at 200 FM 517 W. in Dickinson. For information, visit www.bayareachorus.org.
The Vietnam Veterans of America No. 685 will have its annual watchfire Memorial Day program at 6 p.m. May 30 at Jack Brooks Park in Hitchcock. For information, call Buddy Farina, 409-682-1360.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will participate in a Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. May 31 at Fairview Cemetery at 901 N. Kansas Ave. in League City. The post also will provide hot dogs from noon to 2 p.m. at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The 24th annual Galveston Juneteenth banquet will be at 7 p.m. June 1 at the Old Central Cultural Center at 2627 Ave. M in Galveston. Tickets are $40 per person or $400 for a table of eight. For tickets and information, call Pete Henley at 409-392-0317.
The Bryan Museum will have its children’s painting workshop series from 9 a.m. to noon June 7 through June 10 at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. To register, visit www.thebryanmuseum.org. For information, call 409-632-7685.
The 2021 Galveston Juneteenth Gala will be at 6:30 p.m. June 10 at Ashton Villa at 2310 Broadway in Galveston. State Rep. Mayes Middleton will be the guest speaker. Tickets are $40 per person or $400 for a table of eight. For tickets and information, call Pete Henley at 409-392-0317.
The 42nd annual Al Edwards’ Juneteenth celebration, celebrating the 156th anniversary of Juneteenth, will be at 10 a.m. June 19 in the front yard at Ashton Villa at 2310 Broadway in Galveston. Social distancing protocols will be in place. Masks are required. For information, call Pete Henley at 409-392-0317.
There will be a Juneteenth parade at 1 p.m. June 19 beginning at 26th and Ball streets and ending at 41st and Ball streets at Wright Cuney Park in Galveston. Immediately afterward, there also will be a picnic. If you’d like to participate, call Gwynethia Shabazz Pope, 409-996-5436; Sandra Toussant, 409-682-3419; or Byron James, 409-392-6306.
The inaugural Galveston Island Juneteenth Festival will be from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. June 19 in the parking field adjacent to Kermit Courville Stadium at 1429 27th St. in Galveston. If you’d like to participate as a vendor, text Lawanda Ward at 409-457-3570 or email aboutfacefashionco.6@gmail.com.
