TODAY
Artist Boat will offer its free summer eco-art workshop “Fish Frenzy” for ages 6-8 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. today, Aug. 2 and Aug. 18 at the Galveston Arts Center, 2127 Strand St. in Galveston. Sessions are limited to 12 participants. To sign up or get more information on upcoming workshops, visit www.artistboat.org/eco-art-workshops- galveston-arts-center or call 409-632-0388.
The Galveston College Workforce Programs Career Fair at the Charlie Thomas Family Applied Technology Center, 7626 Broadway in Galveston has been postponed. For information, contact Martin Crichlow, student success adviser, mchrichlow@gc.edu or 409-944-1401.
The Hitchcock Public Library will have a craft event at 1 p.m. today via its Facebook page. Children will learn how to make an egg carton gold fish; pick up supply kit at library at 8005 Barry Ave. in Hitchcock. For information, visit hitchcockpubliclibrary.org.
The Mae S. Bruce Library will have its Read to Rover event for school-aged children at 3 p.m. today at 13302 Sixth St. in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-5540.
The Bryan Museum will have its Wine at The Bryan event from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 2 at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. To RSVP, call 409-220-3218. For information, visit thebryanmuseum.org.
The Texas City-La Marque Community Advisory Council will meet from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. today at the Showboat Pavilion at 416 6th St. N. in Texas City. Marathon Petroleum Galveston Bay Refinery will present a report about the accidental release at Alky 3 Unit; and there also will be a local air quality update by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and AECOM. Attendees are asked to RSVP by contacting José Boix at jaboix@aol.com.
The Friendswood Office of Emergency Management will present its severe weather open house from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. today at the Friendswood Library, 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. For i nformation, visit friend swood.com/prepare or call 281-996-3335.
The Knights of Columbus No. 787 will offer its swimming pool open to the public from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 17 at 1912 Winnie St. in Galveston. The fee is $3 per person. Concessions also will be available from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A lifeguard will be on duty. For information, visit Facebook.com/KofC787 or call 409-762-2112.
La Izquierda will have its Save the Locals — Menard Park Music Series from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays through July 29 at the band shell at Menard Park at 2222 28th St. in Galveston. The Allen Hill Band with Wrecks Bell & Gabe Wooten will perform. Take your own chairs/blankets. For information, contact Robert Kuhn, robert@laizquierdafest.com or 832-488-0407.
The Mae S. Bruce Library will have its Journal Club event for ages 10 and older from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through July 29 at 13302 Sixth St. in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-5540.
The Friends of the Library at Friendswood Public Library will offer its adult craft nights at 7 p.m. Thursdays at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. For information, call 281-482-7135.
The Galveston Community Band will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays at First Baptist Church, 822 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Musicians ages 15 and older are invited to participate. For information, call Doyle Neuwiller, 409-996-1108.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Sons will meet at 7 p.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
FRIDAY
Greater Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church will be selling chicken spaghetti and barbecue sausage link dinners from 10 a.m. until all sold out Friday at 3506 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. The dinners are $10 each. To place an order, call the Rev. Michael Dwyer Sr., 409-370-9828, Shirley Carter, 409-877-2025, or Sheronda Lartigue, 832-349-1741.
The city of Friendswood will have its “Movies in the Park” event Fridays through Aug. 13 at the Newman Amphitheater in Centennial Park, 2200 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Gates open at 7 p.m. and the movie begins at sunset. “Despicable Me” will be shown Friday. Take your own blankets, lawn chairs, food and drinks. For information, visit www.ci.friend swood.tx.us.
UPCOMING
The Santa Fe Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 Auxiliary will have its vendor days fundraising event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. If you’d like to participate, fees are $40 per booth. Proceeds will go toward post community events. To sign up or get more information, call 409-925-2525.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Arranging Fresh and Artificial Flowers” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday virtually. Master Gardener Jackie Auer will present the class. Must pre-register. Space is limited to the first 20 registrants. To register, visit https://galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgsem inars.
The Bolivar Peninsula Cultural Foundation will celebrate Jane Long’s birthday at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Fort Travis Seaside Park on state Highway 87 in Port Bolivar. Refreshments will be served. For information, visit bolivarpenin sulatexas.com.
The Craving for a Change Foundation will have its “Let’s Get it Right” fair from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at the pavilion at Carver Park at 6615 Park Ave. in Texas City. The fair is for youth and adults and will include information on career aptitude tests, universities/colleges, resume help, entrepreneurship assistance and more. Lunch is included. For information, contact Kenshara Cravens, kenshara.cravens@cravingforachange.com or 832-735-0077, or DeAndré Knoxson, dknoxson@cravingforachange.com or 409-526-6585.
Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will have the installation service for its new pastor, the Rev. Timmy L. Sykes at noon Sunday at 2127 37th St. in Galveston. The Rev. Ternae T. Jordan Sr., pastor of Mt. Canaan Baptist Church in Chattanooga, Tennessee, will officiate the message and the installation. For information, call 409-763-2853.
Texas City Independent School District will have its laptop drop-off from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays through July 29 at its technology warehouse behind Blocker Middle School at 1800 Ninth Ave. N. in Texas City. A map on exact location can be found at www.tcisd.org. For information, call 409-916-0117.
Texas City Independent School District is accepting online registration for the 2021-2022 school year through July 29 at www.tcisd.org/registration. Use Skyward login to register returning students; if you’re a new parent of a new student(s) you can create an account. For information, email registration@tcisd.org or call 409-916-0185.
The Galveston County Food Bank’s summer Kidz Pacz program will provide weekly food packs for qualifying children ages 3-18 weekdays through Aug. 13 at distribution sites throughout Galveston County. For information, call 409-945-4232 or visit www.galves toncountyfoodbank.org.
Artist Boat is accepting registration for its summer camp at www.artistboat.org. The final camp will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 13330 Settegast Road in Galveston. For information, call 409-632-0388.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church will have its Vacation Bible School daily from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through July 30 at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. For students in prekindergarten through fifth-grade. To register, visit aumc1.mycokesburyvbs.com. For information, call 409-925-2552.
The Galveston Art League will offer a workshop on oil painting techniques and color theory from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. David Wheeler will lead presentation. Registration is $55. To sign up or get more information, visit www.GalvestonArtLeague.com, call 281-451-5814 or email nghouse1@verizon.net.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness will host a minority mental health webinar panel from noon to 1 p.m. July 30 via Zoom. Gil Romero, Jonathan Griffin and Brooke Peterson will be the speakers. Lydia Giordano will be the moderator. To register and get more information, visit www.NAMIGulfCoast.org or call 281-585-3100.
The Galveston Historical Foundation will have its annual meeting at 5:30 p.m. July 30 at the 1880 Garten Verein, 2704 Ave. O in Galveston. Admission is free for members. For more information or to purchase a membership, call 409-765-7834.
Family Unity Baptist Church will have a garage sale from 8 a.m. to noon July 31 at 1221 Cedar Drive in La Marque. For information, visit www.familyunitybc.com or call 409-933-4967.
The Goldfish Swim School will host a free outdoor water safety block party to share water safety and drowning prevention information from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. July 31 at 20251 Interstate 45 S., Unit E in Webster. For information, call 281-509-9611.
The Galveston County Youth Trailriders Coalition will have its fourth annual back to school supply drive giveaway from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. July 31 at Highland Bayou Park at 1991 Getty Road in La Marque. Curbside pickup only. For information, call 409-354-1696 or 409-770-3831.
The Galveston Historical Foundation will have a free introductory meeting for anyone interested in the Elissa Sail Training program at 1 p.m. July 31 at the Galveston Historic Seaport, Pier 22 at Harborside Drive in Galveston. The program will go until 5 p.m. with a social hour at the end with complimentary beer/drinks. For information, visit www.galveston history.org, or call Will Wright, 409-765-3424.
