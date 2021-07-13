HAPPY BIRTHDAY Davisha Reed, Bob Bloomer, Gil Garcia, Jeanie Ibert, Jack Cox, Mike Burkett, Kenny Mize, Jolene Fetterman, Lucille Allen, Gloria Davis, Frederick Antoine, Joseph Provost, Jackie Steele, Helen Joseph, Ross Bennett, Robert King, Jim Patterson, Franklin Berry, Minnie Jefferson, Rodney Grimes, Kevin Otems, Shannon Curtis, Chris Salgado and Amy Holland Russo.
HAPPY BELATED BIRTHDAY Wilbert Young and Theodore Williams Jr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.