The city of Galveston will host its annual clean-up initiative from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Saturdays through May 1 at the Galveston Recycling Center at 702 61st St. in Galveston. Aluminum and tin cans will be accepted today; cardboard, April 17; household appliances and e-waste, April 24; and paper shredding will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 1. For information, email publicworks@galvestontx.gov or call 409-797-3630.
Keep Friendswood Beautiful will have its annual Spring Sparkle event from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at Centennial Park at 2200 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Residents can take tree limbs, grass clippings, wood, metal, appliances and plastics. Shredding also will be available. No hazardous waste. For information, visit www.Friendswood.com or call 281-996-3220.
The Silk Purse will have a porch sale from 9 a.m. to noon today at 1124 37th St. in Galveston. COVID-19 protocols will be in place. Clothing, home décor, and more will be available. For information, call 409-765-5138.
The Santa Fe Garden Group will have a plant sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-789-3496.
The Space City Cruisers car show will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at 1220 Coryell St. in League City. Registration to enter will be from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.; entry fee is $25. For information, visit www.butlerlonghornmu seum.com or call 281-332-1393.
The Galveston Island Humane Society will have its inaugural “Steps for Pets” fundraiser from 10 a.m. to noon today on Stewart Beach in Galveston. Registration is $35. For information, visit www.galvestonhumane.org or email info@galveston humane.org.
The Galveston Railroad Museum will have its Model Train Show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Sunday at 2602 Santa Fe Place (25th Street) in Galveston. Admission is $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and $7 per child. To purchase tickets and get more information, visit galves tonRRmuseum.org.
Local authors, Katie Rhoads and Katrina Nichols will have a book signing event of their new book “ZyRiah Not Your Regular Princess” from noon to 3 p.m. today at Jack Brooks Park, 5700 FM 2004 at state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. For information, call 409-771-6937.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 2 p.m. Saturdays through April 24 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 1:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays through April 24 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
SUNDAY
The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sundays through April 25 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum donation of $9 is asked. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Ladies Auxiliary junior meeting will be from 11 a.m. to noon Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The city of League City and League City Animal Care will have its pet food pantry drive-through supply distribution event from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at 755 W. Walker St. in League City. Free pet food, kennels/carriers, collars/leashes and other supplies will be given away (while supplies last). For League City residents in need only. For information, visit www.leaguecity.com.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Riders will meet at 12:15 p.m. Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Local author Pat Jakobi will be signing copies of her new book “Early Galveston Artists and Photographers: Recovering a Legacy” from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Galveston Art League at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. For information, email gallery2117@gmail.com.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will offer free pool day from 1 p.m. to midnight Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
MONDAY
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St. in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2437.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will offer free pool from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through April 26 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
The Galveston Fencing Club will offer fencing instruction and open fencing Mondays in the gym and/or cafeteria of O’Connell College Preparatory School, 1320 21st St. in Galveston. Youth, ages 8-12, will meet from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.; and teens/adults will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. For information, visit www.galvestonfencing.com or call 409-256-6714.
The city of League City is offering free virtual birding classes from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through April 19; and May 3 through May 17. To register, visit LeagueCity.com/birdingclasses. For information, call Sarah Greer Osborne, 281-554-1025.
The Ladies Auxiliary of Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
TUESDAY
Galveston College will sponsor a Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday in the Seibel Wing Lobby on campus at 4015 Ave. Q in Galveston. Donors will receive a free T-shirt. To sign up, visit giveblood.org. For information, email Kay Reagan, kreagan@gc.edu.
The Clear Creek Association of Retired Teachers will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday via Zoom. Barbara Whelton will present “Writing Your Life Story — Your Legacy.” Annual dues are $50. All retired teachers are welcome. For sign up information, email 1986cart@gmail.com. For information, contact Julia Bodenhamer, juliaboden hamer@gmail.com or 281-538-4056.
UPCOMING
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and noon to 3 p.m. Friday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information and to schedule your appointment, visit arcpets.org or call 409-948-2485.
The 56th annual Lunar Rendezvous Dining Night “Havana Nights” will begin at 6 p.m. May 3 at Marais at 2015 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. For tickets and information, visit www.lunarrendezvous.org by Thursday.
The Ball High School JROTC, along with multiple student clubs will sponsor a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday in the school’s parking lot at 4115 Ave. O in Galveston. MD Anderson Cancer Center will conduct the blood drive. Picture ID required. To sign up, visit https:// tinyurl.com/ballhs rotc0421. For information, email BHStornadobattal ion@gmail.com.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Growing Cucurbits” from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Friday virtually. Master Gardener Herman Auer will present the class. To register, visit https://gal veston.agrilife.org/hor ticulture/mgseminars.
The Galveston Republican Women will meet at noon April 21 at the Hilton Galveston Island Resort at 5400 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Richard Rennison, supervisory senior resident agent of the Texas City FBI office, will be the guest speaker. Lunch is $25 per person (check) or $28 (credit card). Must RSVP by emailing Tina Kirbie at rkirbie@comcast.net by Friday. For information, call 713-504-0304.
The annual Adopt-A-Beach Spring Coast-wide Cleanup will be from 9 a.m. to noon April 17 at 21 locations across Texas. To sign up, visit www.texasadoptabeach.org.
The Front Door Social and Charity Club will have a barbecue sandwich fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 17 in the parking lot across from Ends at 6020 FM 1765 at in Texas City. A $10 donation is asked. For information, call Derreck Rose, 409-739-5565, or Thelma Bowie, 409-939-4557.
The renown Bach Society of Houston will have its special matinee concert at 3:30 p.m. April 17 and May 15 in the sanctuary of First Lutheran Church on the corner of 25th and Winnie streets in Galveston. Admission is free; however, a free-will offering of $5 to $10 will be appreciated. For information, email rick@bachsocietyhouston.org or kturner@bachsociet yhouston.org, or call the church at 409-762-8477.
The Propeller Club of Galveston will meet April 21 at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1912 Winnie St. in Galveston. A social will begin at 6:30 p.m. and dinner will begin at 7:15 p.m. Fees are $40 per person and $30 for students. Must RSVP by 3 p.m. April 21. To RSVP and get more information, email propellerclubgal veston@gmail.com or call 409-621-6017 and leave a message.
The Resource & Crisis Center of Galveston County will have its “Take Back The Night” event at 6 p.m. April 23 at 1700 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. The free event hopes to empower and support survivors of sexual assault and raise awareness in our community. For information, email info@rccgc.org.
Feed Galveston, sponsored by First Lutheran Church, will have its annual food packaging initiative from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 24 at The Lyceum, adjacent to the church at 24th and Winnie streets in Galveston. Volunteers are needed. To sign up, contact Emily Billin, emily@firstlutheran galveston.com or 409-762-8477.
The Galveston Art League will accept entries for its May juried show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 26 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Early drop-off can be made by reservation. For information, and link to prospectus in black column, email galves tonartleague.com.
The Pilot Club of Dickinson will have its 24th annual golf tournament from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. April 29 at Top Golf in Webster. Entry fee is $125 per person, which includes dinner and an open bar. To register, contact LeeAnn Crowder at lee2crowder@aol.com or 281-337-4222.
The Galveston County Master Gardener May Day Sale will be from noon April 30 to noon May 1 virtually at https://store.galvestonmg.org. Browse online beginning April 23 and schedule a curbside pickup time.
The Grand 1894 Opera House will present its 25th annual Grand Kids Festival May 1 in the downtown Postoffice Street district. For information and updates, visit www.grandkidsfestival.com or call 800-821-1894.
The Sea Isle Market will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 1 at Milton Pines Park at 4100 Mason Drive in Sea Isle. Various vendors will be selling a wide variety of wares. There also will be concessions. For information, email bloom bythesea@att.net.
The 47th annual Galveston Historic Homes Tour will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 1 and May 2; and May 8 and May 9 in Galveston. Tickets are $35 per person in advance and $40 per person beginning April 26. To purchase tickets, visit galvestonhistory.org. For information, call 409-765-3424.
