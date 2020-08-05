HAPPY BIRTHDAY Marcus Johnson, Bonnie New, Brad Lindekugel, Dominic A. Benavides, Darrell Harris, Stephanie Simmons, Leroy Walker, Christy Callahan, LaKeisha Thomas, Claude Merchant III, Cequindra Prince Harris, Starkisha Scott, the Rev. Walter Jones, Darren Miller, Corey Newby, Marylisa Hernandez, Tom Kirkpatrick, Leah Johnson and Winifred Chambers Bourgeois.
Send birthdays or anniversary names by noon to passing.parade@galvnews.com or mail to Passing Parade, The Daily News, P.O. Box 628, Galveston, TX 77553. No nicknames will be printed. The Weekend edition deadline is noon Fridays.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Most Popular
Articles
- Houston developer buys rare Galveston tract with direct beach access
- One arrested in connection with Texas City killing
- A quiet surge hits Galveston County's death investigators
- Clear Creek ISD moves ahead with reopening despite Harris County COVID-19 order
- Angler finds spoil banks along Houston Ship Channel with poor fishing action
- Police investigating body found near Texas City highway
- Spate of crashes reported near new FM 1764 detours in Texas City
- Alamo Drafthouse pushes back League City opening date, new Tex-Mex eatery opens in Galveston
- Galveston County Jail deputy dies after COVID diagnosis
- Police investigating fatal shooting in Texas City
Collections
- In Focus: Dodgers 4, Astros 2
- 40 Under 40: Meet the 2020 honorees
- In Focus: Dodgers 5, Astros 2
- In Focus: Astros 7, Mariners 2
- In Focus: Houston Astros Opening Day
- In Focus: Mariners 7, Astros 6
- In Focus: Astros 8, Mariners 5
- In Focus: Houston Astros Summer Camp Day 13
- In Focus: Houston Astros Summer Camp Day 15
- In Focus: Houston Astros Summer Camp Day 6
Commented
- What has happened to the Republican Party? (100)
- Reelect Trump to save US from socialism (90)
- To make things better, we must first learn from history (79)
- Thank God we have Joe Biden (78)
- Trump Republicans should frighten you into voting (73)
- Critics of socialism always overlook Scandinavia (57)
- Jesus Christ is the only one who can save us (52)
- Presence of feds in Portland is wrong and worrisome (52)
- The whole BLM movement is a lie (51)
- Politician Biden is not the answer to our troubles (47)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.