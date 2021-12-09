City meetings Dec 9, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Today5 p.m.: Galveston City Council, city hall, 823 25th St, 409-797-3510.7 p.m.: Santa Fe City Council, city hall, 12002 state Highway 6, 409-925-6412. Monday9:30 a.m.: Galveston County Commissioners Court, 722 21st St., Galveston, 409-766-2244.6 p.m.: La Marque City Council, council chambers, 1109-B Bayou Road, 409-938-9202.Tuesday5 p.m.: Texas City Park Commission, Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., 409-643-5990. 5:15 p.m.: Texas City Board of Adjustments, city hall annex, 928 Fifth Ave. N., 409-643-5925.6:30 p.m.: Clear Lake Shores Economic Development Corp., 1006 South Shore Drive, 281-334-2799.7 p.m.: Dickinson City Council, city hall, council chambers, 4403 state Highway 3, 281-337-6217.Wednesday5 p.m.: Texas City Commissioners meeting, city hall, 1801 Ninth Ave. N., 409-948-3111.6 p.m.: Kemah City Council, city hall, 1401 state Highway 146, 281-334-1611.Dec. 166:30 p.m.: City of La Marque Parks Board, 1109-B Bayou Road, 409-938-9202. Email city meetings to Angela Wilson, angela.wilson@galvnews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesMan arrested in hit-and-run that killed Dickinson teenMan fatally shot outside highway bar in La MarqueBacliff man arrested in connection with motorcyclist's deathMan accused in 2018 murder dies days before trialCouple shot inside Dickinson home, relative charged with aggravated assaultUTMB lifts vaccination requirements after court orderFertitta Entertainment attempting to end $8.6 billion merger dealNew bistro cooking up East End island opening; Evia developers snap up more land in GalvestonDeputies seek truck that ran over downed motorcyclist in San LeonAffidavit: Man called chaplain after stabbing wife to death in Texas City store CollectionsIn Focus: 2021 Dickens on The StrandIn Focus: Texas City Christmas ParadeIn Focus: Colts 31, Texans 0Through the RoofIn Focus: Houston 31, Memphis 13In Focus: Dickinson vs Atascocita High School FootballIn Focus: Houston 67, Virginia 47In Focus: Jets 21, Texans 14In Focus: Clear Falls vs Dawson Bi-District Football CommentedDemocrats will pay for Biden's tyranny come November (165) Beto O’Rourke should heed his own words on gun control (66) Texas consumers will pay for freeze fiasco for years to come (56) Liberal media helping Democrats steal more elections (52) Trump is a loose cannon spewing lies over and over (48) It's employers' responsibility to protect employees (40) COVID fallout, race tension loom over Salvation Army holiday fundraising (37) Residents call for resignation of Texas City school board member (37) World races to contain new COVID threat, the omicron variant (37) Family matters: Off-island exodus poses economic, cultural test for Galveston (34)
