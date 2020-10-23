HAPPY BIRTHDAY Amber Jackson, Christopher Sullins, Nécole Simms, Richard Green, Myrtle Davis, Connie F. Lewis, Richard Pleasant, Mary Louise Giamfortone, Patrick Lee Johnson, Mildred Hightower, Felica Garrett, Vanessa Boyd-Jones, Kendrala Hicks, Tammy Gary, Sherlinda Lamb Bethany, Denisha Lefear, Dewayne Baziel, Johnny Roberts Jr., Sue Johnson, Stacie Sanchez, Patrise Alexander, Daizhana Green and Lisa Lemons.
HAPPY BELATED BIRTHDAY Tameeka Walker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.