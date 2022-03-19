TODAY
The M. I. Lewis Social Service Center drive-through food fair will begin at 7 a.m. and will end when all boxes are distributed today at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Participants must stay in vehicle. For information, call 281-534-2043.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will meet at 9 a.m. today at the Galveston Country Club, 14228 Stewart Road in Galveston. Weston Ray, from the Daughtry & Farine Law Firm, will be the guest speaker. Take nonperishable food items for the county’s food bank. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
AMOCO Federal Credit Union will have a free shred day event from 9 a.m. to noon today at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Higher Up Texas also will be collecting gift card donations. For information, visit amocofcu.org.
The Dickinson Little Italy Festival of Galveston County will be from 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. today at Dickinson City Hall, 4403 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call Esther Louviere, 281-932-5717 or Debbie Flores, 281-705-9286.
A Dungeons and Dragons event for ages 18 and older will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today in the McCullough Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. To sign up, email Ashley Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8248 Auxiliary will have its barbecue cook-off today at 901 Main St. in La Marque. For information, call 409-750-3806 or 409-771-9266; leave message if no answer.
The Galveston County Democratic Party will host the county/senate district convention at 10 a.m. today at College of the Mainland, 1200 N. Amburn Road in Texas City. Check-in begins at 9 a.m. To preregister, visit txdem.co/convention-rsvp. For information, visit gcdptx.org.
The Galveston Art League will have its Galveston Island Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today on the corner of 22nd and Mechanic streets in Galveston, weather permitting. For information, visit galvestonisland market.com.
The Bark of the Irish Pawrade, sponsored by the city of Kemah, will begin at 10 a.m. today at 604 Bradford Ave. in Kemah. Line-up begins at 9:30 a.m. If you wish to participate, call Shelia Thorne, 281-334-7529. Gulf Coast tiny Paws Rescue also will have pets available for adoption.
The Children Escape Room: Alcatraz event will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today in the Randall Room of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For ages 6 and older. To sign up, call 409-763-8854, Ext. 135.
The Bernardo de Galvez Chapter No. 1 of the Texas Society of the Sons of the American Revolution will meet at noon today at Kelley’s Country Cookin’, 4604 Interstate 45 in La Marque. For information, visit bdgsar.org.
The Bay Area Singles will have its monthly dance from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. today at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378, 5204 state Highway 3 S. in Dickinson. Take party snacks to share. Admission is $8 for members and $10 for all others. For information, call 281-470-2750 or 281-337-3112.
The Bach Society of Houston will present a matinee concert at 3:30 p.m. today at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2415 Winnie St. in Galveston. A free-will offering of $5 to $10 per person is asked. For information, call 409-762-8477, Ext. 4.
SUNDAY
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays at 28th and Market streets in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods and edible farm products will be available. For information, visit galveston sownfarmersmarket.com or call 512-635-4912.
The American Legion Riders Post No. 89 will have its spring ride event Sunday. Sign up will begin at 10:30 a.m. at 3028 29th St. in Texas City. The 100 mile-plus ride will begin at 11 a.m. and will go to Lou’s Back Porch in Arcola. All modes of transportation welcome. For information, call Jim Shipley, 817-780-8121, or Jim Rabon, 409-789-7626.
The Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 12th annual Fully Rely on God program at 11 a.m. Sunday at 1220 state Highway 3 in La Marque. “I Made It Through” is the theme. Chenica Grant will be the guest speaker. Attendees are encouraged to wear the color green. For information, call 409-938-7247 or 409-938-7835.
Shrine of the True Cross St. Joseph and Spaghetti Dinner will begin at 11:30 a.m. Sunday in the school’s gym at 300 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. All proceeds will benefit St. Vincent de Paul. For information, call 281-337-5956.
The Col. H.B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will offer free pool day from 1 p.m. to midnight Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. All are welcome. For information, call 409-945-8975.
MONDAY
Free community COVID-19 PCR testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays in the Doyle Family Administration Building, Room 126, at College of the Mainland, 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. Must register. To register, visit book.curative.com/sites/33023.
The Galveston County Health District will offer COVID-19 first, second and booster doses from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays, with extended hours until 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at 9850-B Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. Clinic hours are 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month. Appointments recommended. To sign up, visit gchd.org/covidvaccine or call 409-949-3459.
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St. in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2437.
Free Tae Kwon Do classes for ages 50 and older will be at 10 a.m. Mondays and Fridays at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. Beginners are welcome. For information, call 832-515-5827.
The College of the Mainland Art Gallery will present “Notes for String Theory” by Candace Hicks from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and by appointment through April 4 at 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. There also will be an artist talk at 11 a.m. April 4. Free and open to the public. For information, visit com.edu.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
Volunteer Jerry Sanford will be teaching free dance lessons from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. For information, email ejsanford@sbcglobal.net or call 713-202-4932 or 713-991-3383.
New Directions Missionary Baptist Church will be serving dinner to youth ages 4-18 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. weekdays (excluding holidays) through May 22 at 6510 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. For information, call 832-340-7715.
The New Directions singles group for ages 55 and older will meet at 5 p.m. Monday at Webster Presbyterian Church, 201 W. NASA Parkway in Webster. There will be a potluck dinner, as well as a guest speaker and/or group activities. For information, call 281-814-4750.
The Galveston Fencing Club will offer fencing instruction and open fencing Mondays in the gym and/or cafeteria of O’Connell College Preparatory School, 1320 21st St. in Galveston. Youth, ages 8-12, will meet from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.; and teens/adults will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. For information, visit galvestonfencing.com or call 409-256-6714.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have its general meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The Santa Fe Lions Club will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at Aldersgate Methodist Church, 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. All are welcome. For information, call Betty Miller, 409-502-0577, or Rose Henson, 409-978-3192.
UPCOMING
The Galveston County Community Action Council Board of Directors will have its teleconferencing meeting at 1 p.m. Tuesday. To access via Zoom, enter meeting ID: 820-4212-4181 with passcode: 145600, or by phone, 346-248-7799. For information, call Rosalyn Preacher, 409-765-7878.
Abundant Life Christian Center will host the business and spiritual leadership conference Tuesday and Wednesday at the WaterGrove Event Venue, 3920 Interstate 45 S. in Dickinson and at 601 Delany Road in La Marque. For information and to register, visit alcc.org.
