The League City Lions Club will serve a free breakfast for seniors age 55 and older at 7:30 a.m. Sunday at the Eastern Regional Park, 2105 Dickinson Ave., in League City. Call Laddie Howard, 281-630-3163.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sundays through Jan. 27 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. An $8 minimum donation is asked. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. Live music also will be provided. Email info@gofarmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
The American Legion Post No. 554 ALA junior meeting will be at 11 a.m. Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Gulf Coast Big Brothers and Big Sisters is currently enrolling children ages 6-17 in school and community based programs within Galveston County. For information, email agency@gulfcoastbbbs.org or call 409-763-4638.
Festival of Lights and ICE LAND Pole-to-Pole at Moody Gardens will be open through Sunday at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. For information and tickets, visit www.moody gardens.org/holiday_sea son or call 409-744-4673.
Magical Winter Lights will be open through Sunday at Gulf Greyhound Park at 1000 FM 2004 in La Marque. For tickets and information, visit magicalwinterlights.com or call RoShelle Salinas at 281-509-1682.
Moody Mansion will celebrate the 12th Night of Christmas with a free open house and holiday music at 6 p.m. Sunday at 2628 Broadway in Galveston. Music will be performed by the Galveston Heritage Chorale. For information, visit www.moodyman sion.org or call 409-762-7668.
UPCOMING
The American Legion Riders of Post No. 554 will host a chicken fried steak lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. An $8 minimum donation is asked. Must order by Tuesday. To order, call 281-332-8733.
The Clear Creek Association of Retired Teachers will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Bay Area Community Center, 5002 NASA Parkway, in Houston. A presentation by Funtime Recorders and Ukes, directed by Marian Gordner, will be on program. Annual dues are $50. All retired teachers are welcome. Contact Julia Bodenhamer, juliabodenhamer@gmail.com or 281-538-4056.
The Galveston Lassie League will have its spring softball registration from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Jan. 16; and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday and Jan. 20 at 2506 83rd St. in Galveston. For girls ages 3-14. Registration is $60 for ages 3-4 (T-ball); and $120 for ages 4-14 (regular league ball). For information, call Tony Prets at 281-658-7573 or visit the group’s Facebook page.
The Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council will have its free Plover Walk event from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday. Master Naturalist Sally Pachulski will lead the walk. Attendees must RSVP. For directions, registration and information, visit www.galveston naturetourism.org or call 409-789-8125.
The Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council will present Brewding 101 — Beach Birdnerdery from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at Jimmy’s on the Pier at 9001 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Greg Whittaker will lead the free presentation. Attendees must RSVP. To RSVP, visit www.galvestonnaturetourism.org or call 409-789-8125.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from noon to 2 p.m. Friday and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit www.gchd.org/arc or call 409-948-2485.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “Growing Blueberries” from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at 4102 Main St. in La Marque. For information, email galvcoun tymgs@gmail.com or call 409-281-5065.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “Backyard Citrus” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Crystal Beach Fire & Rescue Dept. at 930 Noble Carl Drive in Crystal Beach. For information, email gal vcountymgs@gmail.com or call 409-281-5065.
The Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council will present Birding 101 at Moody Gardens from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Moody Gardens’ Visitor’s Center 4D Theater at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. Greg Whittaker will lead the presentation. Attendees must RSVP. To RSVP, visit www.galvestonnaturetourism.org or call 409-789-8125.
The Galveston Martin Luther King Jr. Parade will begin at 1 p.m. Jan. 19 at 29th and Church streets in Galveston. The parade will proceed down 29th Street and end at Menard Park. If you’d like to participate, contact Gilbert Robinson at galveston mlkparade@yahoo.com or 409-771-8567.
The La Marque Alumni Association will have its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade at 10 a.m. Jan. 21. The parade will begin at La Marque High School at 300 Vauthier Road, turn right on FM 1765, make a left on Bell Drive, and end at Greater Bell Zion Baptist Church. The program celebration will be immediately afterward at the church. If you’d like to participate, call Nakisha Paul at 409-766-0049, or John Humphrey at 409-526-6463.
The Galveston Art League will be accepting entries for its annual Winter Juried Art Show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 28 at 2119 Postoffice St. in Galveston. For entry fees and information, visit www.galvestonartleague.com.
Yaga’s Children’s Fund is accepting grant applications through Jan. 31 at www.ycfund.org. Any 501 © 3 nonprofit in Galveston County that supports children is encouraged to apply. For information, contact Lauri Dibrell at lauridibrell@yahoo.com or 409-599-4515.
Feb. 1 is the deadline to sign up for the 2019 Grand Kids Festival Banner contest. The contest is open to students in grades K-8. For information, visit www.grandkidsfestival.com or email spiel@thegrand.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.