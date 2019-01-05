Seeding Galveston will have its Saturday Farm Stand Market from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays on the corner of 33rd Street and Avenue N in Galveston. Seasonal produce and farm fresh eggs will be available. For information, visit www.seedinggalveston.com.
Clear Lake Shores Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at 1020 Marina Bay Drive in Clear Lake Shores. For information on vendor opportunities, call 832-614-6973.
The Butler Longhorn Museum will have its re-opening celebration from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 1220 Coryell St. in League City. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted. For information, call 281-554-1025.
There will be a free weight loss seminar from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Sea Star Base Galveston at 7509 Broadway in Galveston. A free book will be given away to the first 50 people who RSVP. To RSVP, email doc@rightsizeweightloss.org or call 409-457-7894.
Zeta Phi Beta Sorority will meet at 1 p.m. Saturday in the McCullough Room of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-744-5170 or 409-763-2136.
Write Thoughts, a group of poets and short story writers, will meet from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Mod Coffee Shop, 2200 Postoffice St., in Galveston. Take something to read (about five minutes long). Call 409-740-2889.
The Beta Phi Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. will meet at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M, in Galveston. All inactive and active sorors are welcome. Call 409-744-8797 or 713-826-1308.
The Galveston Art League will offer a free bird mask workshop for children from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 2119 Postoffice St. in Galveston. All materials will be included. For information, email gallery2117@gmail.com.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 3 p.m. Saturdays through Jan. 26 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Let’s Dance will have its “Puttin’ on the Ritz” ballroom dance event from 7 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Saturday at Hometown Heroes Park at 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Admission is $8. For information, call Bill or Neva Schroder at 417-838-2204.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have a dance from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Lowell and Debi will perform. Admission is $10 at the door. Beer and setups will be sold. For information, call 409-925-2525.
