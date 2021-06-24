TODAY
The Friends of the Hitchcock Public Library will have its summer book and rummage sale daily from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Saturday at 8005 Barry Ave. in Hitchcock. For information, call 409-986-7814.
The Hitchcock Public Library will present the Turtle Island Restoration Network at 1 p.m. today via its Facebook page. Participants will learn how the bay environment is a nursery for marine life and juvenile turtles. For information, visit hitchcockpublic library.org.
The Bryan Museum will have its Wine at The Bryan event from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 2 at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. To RSVP, call 409-220-3218. For information, visit thebryanmuseum.org.
The Knights of Columbus No. 787 will offer its swimming pool open to the public from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 17 at 1912 Winnie St. in Galveston. The fee is $3 per person. Concessions also will be available from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A lifeguard will be on duty. For information, visit Face book.com/KofC787 or call 409-762-2112.
La Izquierda will present its Save the Locals — Menard Park Music Series from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday’s through July 29 at the band shell at Menard Park at 2222 28th St. in Galveston. Darwin’s Finches, and Son’s of Nephlim will perform. Take your own chairs/blankets. For information, contact Robert Kuhn, robert@laizquierdafest.com or 832-488-0407.
The Galveston Community Band will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays at First Baptist Church, 822 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Musicians ages 15 and older are invited to participate. For information, call Doyle Neuwiller, 409-996-1108.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Sons will meet at 7 p.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
G. Lee Gallery and CASA of Galveston County will present the new virtual show “I Saw the Lights” featuring Jaston Williams through Monday. Tickets are $25 per person; group tickets also are available. To purchase tickets, visit ShowTix4U. Donations also will be accepted at www.casagalveston.org. For information, call 409-572-2552.
FRIDAY
The Hitchcock Public Library will present storytime with Ms. Jennie, The Bee Lady at 10:30 a.m. Friday via its Facebook page. Participants will learn how to start a bee box. For information, visit hitch cockpubliclibrary.org.
The Galveston Wharves will host a job fair from noon to 4 p.m. Friday at the Port of Galveston’s Cruise Terminal No. 2 on Harborside Drive in Galveston. Vendors from security, transportation, janitorial and guest check-in will be on hand. For information, call Brenda Lambright, 409-765-9321.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Enrichment Center will offer a free grab-n-go lunch from noon to 1:30 p.m. Friday at 2628 Ball St. in Galveston. Dine-in also will be available. There also will be a performance from the youth ministry of River Bend Baptist Church. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
The Galveston Islamic Center will have its weekly congregational prayer at 1:30 p.m. Fridays at 921 Broadway in Galveston. Social distancing rules will be in place. For information, visit www.galveston islamiccenter.com or call 409-750-8555.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place an order, call 409-763-9866.
The city of Friendswood will conclude its free Concerts in the Park event from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday at the Stevenson Park Gazebo at 1100 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Take your own blankets, lawn chairs, and food. Wearing masks and social distancing is encouraged. Escape, a Journey tribute band, will perform. For information, visit www.friendswood.com.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 8 p.m. Fridays through July 30 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
SATURDAY
The Galveston Art League will offer a workshop teaching how to transform a gourd into a penguin from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Registration is $40. To sign up or get more information, visit www.Galveston ArtLeague.com or email gallery2117@gmail.com.
The Santa Fe Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 Auxiliary will have its vendor days fundraising event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. If you’d like to participate, fees are $40 per booth. Proceeds will go toward post community events. To sign up or get more information, call 409-925-2525.
The Galveston Art League will have its Galveston Island Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday on the corner of 22nd and Mechanic streets in Galveston, weather permitting. For information, visit galves tonislandmarket.com.
The Front Door Social & Charity Club will have its drive-thru BBQ sandwich sale from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of La Marque High School at 300 Vauthier Road in La Marque. The cost is $12, which includes sandwich, chips and a soda. For information, call Constable Derreck Rose at 409-739-5665.
The third annual DadFest car show and concert fundraiser, sponsored by Man-Up, will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at New Life Community Church at 1329 Ross St. in La Marque. For information, contact Calvin Lettries, calvinlettries@yahoo.com or 832-888-9341.
MONDAY
Texas City Independent School District is accepting online registration for the 2021-2022 school year through July 29 at www.tcisd.org/registration. Use Skyward login to register returning students; if you’re a new parent of a new student(s) you can create an account. For information, email registration@tcisd.org or call 409-916-0185.
The Galveston County Food Bank’s summer Kidz Pacz program will provide weekly food packs for qualifying children ages 3-18 weekdays through Aug. 13 at distribution sites throughout Galveston County. For information, call 409-945-4232 or visit www.galvestoncounty foodbank.org.
Artist Boat is accepting registration for its summer camp at www.artistboat.org. Camps will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through July 2; and July 19 through July 23 at 13330 Settegast Road in Galveston. For information, call 409-632-0388.
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2437.
The city of League City will offer ballroom dances from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays; and from noon to 1:30 p.m. Fridays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Free with city activity card. Masks optional; no partner necessary. For information, contact Bill or Neva Schroder, 417-838-2204 or neva@letsdance ballroom.org, or the park office, 281-554-1180.
UPCOMING
The city of Texas City will have its Fourth of July Celebration beginning with an Independence Day Parade at 10 a.m. July 3. The parade will travel down 6th Street. A concert will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Bay Street Park at 800 Bay St. N. in Texas City. Fireworks will take place at dusk. For information, visit www.texas-city-tx.org.
The city of Galveston and the Marine Corps League will have its Fourth of July parade at 7 p.m. July 4. The parade will begin at 59th Street and Seawall Boulevard and will proceed east to 27th Street. A fireworks presentation will be afterward at 37th Street and Seawall Boulevard. If you’d like to participate in the parade, visit www.galvestonparades.com.
The Kemah Boardwalk will host its Star Spangled Sky Fireworks event at 9:30 p.m. July 4 at 215 Kipp Ave. in Kemah. The boardwalk also will be open with live music and Uncle Sam Stiltwalker will be in attendance. For information, visit www.kemahboardwalk.com or call 877-285-3624.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Aquaponics” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. July 10 virtually. Master Gardener Robin Collins will present the class. Must pre-register. Space is limited to the first 33 registrants. To register, visit https://galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
The Kempner Park Neighborhood Association will have its annual ice cream social at 2 p.m. July 17 at Central Christian Church at 2702 Ave. O1/2 in Galveston. For information, call Thayer Evans, 409-739-5258.
The Lunar Rendezvous Festival will have its “Sweet as Sugar” fashion show at 10:30 a.m. July 20 at the Galveston Island Convention Center at 5600 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For tickets, visit www.lunarrendezvous.org/ tickets.php.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its annual installation ceremony at 1 p.m. July 24 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Women’s Auxiliary of The Salvation Army Galveston County will have its Runway of Hope Style Show Aug. 6 at the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information and updates, visit www.salvationarmygalveston county.org.
The M. I. Lewis Social Service Center will have its “Red, White, And Do” Gala at 6 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Johnnie Arolfo Civic Center, 400 W. Walker St. in League City. The Pee Wee Bowen Band will perform. Tickets, which are $75 per person, go on sale July 5 and will be available at the center at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson, or online at milew isctr.org. If you’d like to purchase a sponsorship, call 281-534-2043.
The 20th annual PAWS Gala benefiting the Galveston Island Humane Society will be at 7 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Galveston Island Convention Center at 5600 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For tickets and information, visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
ONGOING
The Bryan Museum is accepting registration for its summer camp at www.thebryanmuseum.org. Session I is July 12 through July 16, and Session II is July 19 through July 23 at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. For information, contact Susannah Brown, summercamp@thebryanmuseum.org or 409-220-3316.
Island East-End Theatre Co. is accepting registration for its Students on Stage summer theater camp at www.islandetc.org. The camp is for incoming third-graders through 12th grade. “Seussical” will be the musical presented. The camp will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays July 12 through July 30 and Aug. 3 through Aug. 5. For information, call 409-762-3556.
