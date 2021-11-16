City meetings Nov 16, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Today9 a.m.: City of Galveston Building Board of Adjustment, council chambers, 823 25th St.3:30 p.m.: City of Galveston Planning Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St. 5:15 p.m.: Texas City Zoning Commission, city hall annex, 928 Fifth Ave. N., 409-643-5925.6 p.m.: Village of Tiki Island Council, Public Safety Building, 747 Tiki Drive, 409-935-1427.6:30 p.m.: Clear Lake Shores City Council, Club House, 931 Cedar, 281-334-2799.6:30 p.m.: Kemah Community Development Corp., board meeting, city hall, 1401 state Highway 146, 281-334-1611. Wednesday5 p.m.: Texas City Commissioners meeting, city hall, 1801 Ninth Ave. N., 409-948-3111.7 p.m.: Kemah City Council, city hall, 1401 state Highway 146, 281-334-1611.Thursday5 p.m.: Galveston City Council, city hall, 823 25th St, 409-797-3510.6:30 p.m.: City of La Marque Parks Board, 1109-B Bayou Road. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesResidents call for resignation of Texas City school board memberAP Top 25 Podcast: Frost gets another shot; Week 11 previewGypsy Joynt to caravan to new Galveston space; a robot serves food at new Texas City eateryMan who fell out of car on Broadway identifiedBystanders helped Ohana Surf & Skate owner during attack in GalvestonGalveston surf shop owner attacked by man wielding a power drillMan drowns in Galveston surf at 21st StreetMan killed in Galveston seawall motorcycle crash identifiedPolice looking for bank robber in League CityGalveston County commissioners OK redistricting map despite protest CollectionsIn Focus: Clear Falls vs Dawson Bi-District FootballIn Focus: Third Day of the 2021 Lone Star RallyIn Focus: Second Day of the 2021 Lone Star Rally in GalvestonIn Focus: Friendswood vs Port Arthur Memorial High School FootballIn Focus: World Series workoutsIn Focus: World Series Game 5In Focus: Lone Star Rally Kicks Off in GalvestonIn Focus: World Series Game 6In Focus: World Series Game 1In Focus: Dickinson vs Clear Springs High School Football CommentedBiden and his cohorts are ruining America (107) Guest commentary: Can we survive three more years of Biden foolishness? (79) There was no 'insurrection' Jan. 6, just lies by media (59) Losing is the new winning for GOP's all-star lineup (48) Some people are obsessed with Donald Trump (43) Guest commentary: Voting 'reforms' serve 'demagogues, autocrats' (41) Trump is a loose cannon spewing lies over and over (37) Republican Party just needs to get over themselves (37) 2 years after lawsuit, Galveston County again trying to purge voter rolls (36) Question of the Week: Should certain books be banned from public libraries and school districts? (36)
