The inaugural “Steps for Pets” fundraiser, hosted by and benefiting the Galveston Island Humane Society, was held April 10 at Stewart Beach. Volunteers assisting with the event included the Terry Scholars Group from Texas A&M University at Galveston. Pictured from left are Angela Kapp, Annabel Gonzalez, Caroline Pate, executive director for the Humane Society, Shannon Ainsworth, Jordann Solomon, Christian Pryor and Kiara Carrasco.