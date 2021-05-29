TODAY
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8248 is seeking volunteers for its annual Memorial Day graves decoration event at 7:30 a.m. today at cemeteries in Hitchcock, La Marque and Texas City. Volunteers also will be needed to help with the recovery of the flags at 4 p.m. Monday. For information and to sign up, call Frank Furleigh at 409-770-4366 or 409-945-3792.
The Sea Isle Market will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at Milton Pines Park at 4100 Mason Drive in Sea Isle. Various vendors will sell a wide variety of wares. There also will be concessions. For information, email bloombythesea@att.net.
The Galveston Golf Cart Society will have its Memorial Day Golf Cart Parade honoring veterans at 10:30 a.m. today. The route will begin at the Eugenia and George Sealy Pavilion on the corner of 24th and Sealy streets and will proceed to 25th Street to The Strand to 19th Street, then will go down to Postoffice Street and back toward the pavilion. There will be a ceremony afterward. Veterans ride free. Entry fee is $10. For information, visit https://fb.me/e/2den ni9DQ or call Renee Gibson, 214-957-2698.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 2 p.m. Saturdays through June 26 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 1:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The 1NE Hope Love Lyrics and Laughs Experience will be at 7 p.m. today at the Moody Gardens Convention Center at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. The event will feature Kelly Price, Marcus D. Wiley, Lyfe Jennings and more. COVID safety protocols will be strictly enforced. For tickets and information, visit https://ticketstripe.com/1neHop eExperience, or call Paul Morgan Courville, 409-347-3773.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays through June 26 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
SUNDAY
The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sundays through June 27 (excluding June 20) at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum donation of $9 is asked. For information, call 281-332-8733.
RevUpNation, F.E.A.R, and 750 Productions will present its Crawfish Music Festival & Crawfish Boil event from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Gaff Toppers Outdoor Club at 3602 8-Mile Road in Galveston. Tickets are $40. For information and tickets, call 310-910-4704.
The city of League City will conclude its “Sundays in the Park” event from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at League Park, 512 Second St. in League City. Admission is free, but guests are asked to take new or gently used children’s books to donate to the League City Rotary Club. For information, visit www.leaguecitycvb.com/sundays.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will offer free pool day from 1 p.m. to midnight Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The Bay Area Chorus of Greater Houston will have its Memorial Day concert at 4 p.m. Sunday at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church at 18220 Upper Bay Road in Nassau Bay/Houston; and at 7 p.m. Monday at Dickinson First United Methodist Church at 200 FM 517 W. in Dickinson. For information, visit www.bayareachorus.org.
The Vietnam Veterans of America No. 685 will have its annual watchfire Memorial Day program at 6 p.m. Sunday at Jack Brooks Park in Hitchcock. For information, call Buddy Farina, 409-682-1360.
MONDAY
The Galveston Naval Museum will have its Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday at Seawolf Park at 100 Seawolf Parkway in Galveston. U.S. Rep. Randy Weber will be the keynote speaker. Free entry into the museum also will be available with parking included from 9 a.m. to noon. For information, visit www.galveston navalmuseum.com.
The city of League City will have its Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday at Fairview Cemetery at 901 N. Kansas Ave. in League City. Parking will be available at the Fire Station Drill Field at 718 N. Kansas Ave. in League City. For information, visit www.leaguecity.com.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will participate in a Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday at Fairview Cemetery at 901 N. Kansas Ave. in League City. The post also will provide hot dogs from noon to 2 p.m. at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The 589th Engineer Battalion Association will have a Memorial Day event at 11 a.m. Monday at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery, 7301 Memorial St. in Hitchcock. David Jerrell Enmon, of La Marque, and Daniel Pena Jr., of Baytown will be honored. For information, contact Denis Cowand Poole, denis@589thengineers.com or 813-345-1458.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have a Memorial Day celebration at 2 p.m. Monday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. Snacks and patriotic music by DJ Dave will be provided. All are welcome. For information, call 409-945-8975.
TUESDAY
The 24th annual Galveston Juneteenth banquet will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Old Central Cultural Center at 2627 Ave. M in Galveston. Mary Patrick will be the featured speaker. Tickets are $40 per person or $400 for a table of eight. For tickets and information, call Pete Henley at 409-392-0317.
The Galveston Island Chess Club will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at the Tremont Hotel Coffee Shop, 2300 Ship’s Mechanic Row in Galveston. Chess players of all levels, newbies and those who haven’t played in a while are welcome. Contact George Laiacona, laiacon ajr@gmail.com or 713-252-4127.
The Galveston Island Beach Band will be offering its free summer concerts at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 3 at the Eugenia and George Sealy Pavilion on the corner of 24th and Sealy streets in Galveston. The band is now under the direction of Robert Gray. Masks are encouraged. For information, email Leslie Watts, lwatts7@flash.net.
Upward Hope Academy will honor the class of 2021 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the Events at The Tasting Room at 3316 Church St. in Galveston. Attendees must RSVP by Tuesday. For tickets and RSVP, email kjoybower@gmail.com or call 409-996-5823.
The Hitchcock Independent School District is offering its “Aim For The Stars Rocket Camp” from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. June 7 through June 10 at Crosby Middle School in Hitchcock. For district students entering fourth- through sixth-grades. Registration is free. Tuesday is the deadline to sign up. Space is limited. To register, visit www.hitchcockisd.org. For information, contact Cherissa Crawford, ccraw ford1@hitchcockisd.org or 409-316-6545.
