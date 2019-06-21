AARP Chapter No. 199 will meet at 10 a.m. Friday at the Bay Area Community Center, 5002 NASA Parkway, in Seabrook. The Classic Cloggers will perform. There also will be a potluck lunch, so take a dish to share. Annual dues are $8. Contact Beth Scully at bethscully57@gmail.com or 281-217-2409.
The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.galvestonbridge.club or call 713-962-9126.
The Galveston Mah Jongg League will meet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Café in the Park Restaurant inside Moody Gardens Hotel at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, call 919-294-6703.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have steaks available from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 8 p.m. Fridays through July 26 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7:30 p.m. For information, call 281-332-8733.
UPCOMING
The inaugural Juneteenth Celebration, sponsored by the Juneteenth Committee of La Marque will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Walter Feigle Park at 1009 Bayou Road in La Marque. The event will include food, drinks, music, a concert, spoken word, line dancing, and more. For information, call 409-655-9261 or 409-457-2708.
There will be a care package drive and motorcycle fun run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8248, 901 Main St., in La Marque. Proceeds will be for the sailors aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln. For information, call Lupe Ochoa, 409-256-8878, Nick Arevlao, 409-996-5415, Leslie Smith, 409-392-8488, or Lupe Rushing, 409-256-3910.
The Bay Area Harbour Playhouse is accepting registration for its Summer Drama Camps for youth at 3803 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For ages 6-16. Session will be Monday through July 12. For information, visit www.harbourtheater.com or call 281-337-7469.
Artist Boat is accepting registration for its Eco-Art Summer Camps for ages 5-8 and 9-12 at www.artistboat.org/eco-art-camps. For information and registration fees, call 409-770-0722.
Island East-End Theatre Company is accepting registration for its Students on Stage summer sessions at 2317 Mechanic St. in Galveston. Session I will be through June 28 and Session II will be July 22 through Aug. 9. For registration fees and information, email islandetc1@gmail.com or call 409-762-3556.
The city of Friendswood is accepting registration for swim lessons at www.friendswood.com/pool and click on “swim lessons” tab. For information, call 281-996-3220.
The Houston Children’s Chorus is accepting registration for its 2019 Summer Music Funshop through July 1 at www.houston children.org. Registration for Galveston children is $25. For information, email info@houston children.org or call 713-650-3800.
