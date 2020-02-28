AARP Foundation Tax-Aide will offer its free tax preparation for seniors and low to moderate income clients from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays through April 10 at Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, visit aarp.org/taxaide.
The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.galvestonbridge.club or call 281-933-1113.
The Boys & Girls Club will have its Spring Break Rodeo Roundup from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. through March 6 (weekdays) at 4420 Ave. P in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2227.
The Serra Club of Galveston will meet at 11:45 a.m. today at Golden Corral at 6200 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Matthew Krusleski will be the guest speaker. For information, visit www.serra-club-of-galveston.org or call Linda Cassano, 281-804-7349.
The Galveston Mah Jongg League will meet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Café in the Park Restaurant inside Moody Gardens Hotel at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, call 919-294-6703.
The American Legion Sons of Post No. 554 will host a steak dinner at 5:30 p.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum $18 donation is asked. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The Dickinson Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 will have music by DJ Judy from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Fridays at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call 281-337-4952.
The Bay Area Genealogical Society will meet at 7 p.m. today in the chapel at University Baptist Church at 16106 Middlebrook Drive in Houston. Nick Cimino will present “Tips and Tricks for using City Directories in Genealogical Research.” Visit www.TxBayAreaGen.org or call Kim Zrubek, 281-992-2636.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 8 p.m. Fridays through March 27 (excluding March 20) at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7:30 p.m. For information, call 281-332-8733.
UPCOMING
The Central High School Class of 1965 will have a planning meeting for its 55-year reunion from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the Randall Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St., in Galveston. For information, call Robert Simpson, 409-750-2783.
Instructor Bonnie Blue will lead the Dare to Wear art workshop from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Art League Gallery, 2117-A Postoffice St., in Galveston. Blue will provide paints; students can find a list of supplies to take plus registration and payment information at GalvestonArtLeague.com or call 281-451-5814.
Let’s Dance will have its Mardi Gras ballroom dance event from 7 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Saturday at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway, in League City. Admission is $8. For information, email neva@letsdanceballroom.org.
The League City Lions Club will serve a free breakfast for seniors age 55 and older at 7:30 a.m. Sunday at the Eastern Regional Park, 2105 Dickinson Ave., in League City. Call Laddie Howard, 281-630-3163.
Open auditions for “A Bad Year for Tomatoes” will be from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Bay Area Harbour Playhouse, 3803 state Highway 3, in Dickinson. Seven adults ages 55 and older are needed. For information, visit www.harbourtheater.com or call 281-337-7469.
The Galveston Arts Center is accepting registration for its Spring Break Art Camps for students in grades 1-8 set for March 9 through March 13 at 2127 Strand St. in Galveston. For fees, registration and information, visit galvestonartscenter.org/classes/spring-break-art-camp or call 409-763-2403, Ext. 1004.
The University of Texas Medical Branch will have its annual Causeway FunD Run March 21. For information, visit www.CausewayRun.com or call 409-772-3006.
City of Galveston first responders are invited to an appreciation lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. March 28 at First Baptist Church, 822 23rd St., in Galveston. Attendees must RSVP. Dine in, carryout or delivery will be available. To RSVP or get more information, call 409-763-1840 or 409-457-9256.
May 1 is the deadline to submit your artwork entry for the 23rd annual ARToberFEST set for Oct. 17 and Oct. 18 in Galveston. For application, guidelines and information, visit http://bit.ly/ARTober FEST2020, or contact Sarah Piel, spiel@thegrand.com or 409-770-5066.
Island East-End Theatre Co. is accepting registration for its Students on Stage summer sessions, which are set for June 8 through June 26 (incoming 6-12 grade) or July 27 through Aug. 14 (incoming 1-5 grade) at 2317 Mechanic St. in Galveston. For information, email jennifer_islandetc@msn.com or call 409-762-3556.
