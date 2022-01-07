TODAY
Mah Jongg players are invited to play with fellow players from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays at Café in the Park at Moody Gardens, 7 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, email riversgalveston@gmail.com or call 919-294-6703.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. No phone orders. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 8 p.m. Fridays through Jan. 28 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
SATURDAY
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Wedge Grafting” from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the Discovery Garden inside Carbide Park, 4102 Main St. in La Marque. The seminar will be taught by Master Gardeners Hazel Lampton, Debbie Espinosa and Herman Auer. Space is limited to first 20 registrants. To register, visit galveston.agrilife.org/ horticulture/mgseminars.
The Galveston West-Isle Little League will have registration from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Academy, 4523 Fort Crockett Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call Geri Gillard, 409-744-4668.
The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will have its Dungeons and Dragons event for ages 18 and older from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the McCullough Room of the library at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. To sign up, email Ashley Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg- library.org.
The Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court No. 228 Star of the Sea will meet from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1912 Winnie St. in Galveston. For information, call Regent Cynthia Schaaf, 409-766-0430.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 2 p.m. Saturdays Saturday through Jan. 29 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 1:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
SUNDAY
The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sundays through Jan. 30 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum donation of $9 is asked. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays at 28th and Market streets in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods and edible farm products will be available. For information, visit galvestonsown farmersmarket.com or call 512-635-4912.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Riders will meet at 11:45 a.m. p.m. Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The city of League City and League City Animal Care will have its pet food pantry drive-through supply distribution event from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at 755 W. Walker St. in League City. Free pet food, kennels/carriers, collars/leashes, and other supplies will be given away (while supplies last). For League City residents in need only. For information, visit leaguecity.com.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will offer free pool day from 1 p.m. to midnight Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The Galveston Island Pachyderm Club will present its Texas House District 23 forum at noon Thursday in the ballroom of The San Luis Resort, Spa and Conference Center, 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Candidates Terri Wilson, Patrick Gurski, Dr. Abel Longoria, and Dr. Gina Smith will be in attendance. Lunch is $20 per person; must RSVP by Sunday. To RSVP, contact Don Nurdin, donnurdin1@hotmail.com or 281-235-2094.
UPCOMING
The Santa Fe Garden Group will meet at 10 a.m. Monday in the Susanna Hall at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. Visitors are welcome. For information, call Doris Camp, 832-247-6915.
The Clear Creek Association of Retired Teachers will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Bay Area Community Center, 5002 NASA Parkway in Seabrook. Annual dues are $50. All retired teachers are welcome. Coach Bill Krueger and his daughter, Kristy Krueger Tankersley, will discuss their book “Winning On and Off the Court.” For information, contact Julia Bodenhamer, juliaboden hamer@gmail.com or 281-538-4056.
The Fifty-Five-Plus Club will meet at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Dickinson First United Methodist Church, 200 FM 517 W. in Dickinson. A representative from the city manager’s office and the police department will speak at the meeting. For information, call Debby Kaponis, 772-341-9756.
The Holy Family Parish Women’s Altar Society will meet at noon Tuesday in the parish hall at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1010 35th St. in Galveston. For information, contact Martie Terry, martiej terry@comcast.net or 713-504-4202.
The Galveston Lassie League will have its spring ball registration from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Jan. 19; and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 15 and Jan. 22 at 2506 83rd St. in Galveston. Co-ed T-Ball for ages 3-5; and softball for girls ages 5-14 will be available. For information, call Tony Prets, 281-658-7573. Ongoing registration can be found at galveston lassieleague.org.
Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church will host a free mental health symposium at 7 p.m. Wednesday at 7420 FM 1765 in Texas City. Drs. Louis Gilbert and Lisa Falls will present “Your Mind Matters.” For information, call 409-935-1100 between 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays.
The city of Texas City will have its Community Conversations with Mayor Dedrick Johnson from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Thursday at The Showboat Pavilion, 416 6th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call Darcie Valenzuela, 409-949-3036.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 14; and noon to 3 p.m. Jan. 15 at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit gchd.org/ARC or call 409-948-2485.
Keep Friendswood Beautiful will have its annual tree giveaway at 8 a.m. Jan. 15 at Centennial Park, 2200 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Must show ID proving residency; first come, first served. One tree per household; no delivery. Only 100, seven gallon trees will be available.
The city of Galveston’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. parade will begin at 1 p.m. Jan. 15. The parade will begin on 29th and Church streets and go south toward Avenue R 1/2 and end at 28th Street and Avenue Q. If you’d like to participate, call Gilbert Robinson, 409-771-8567.
The 35th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday and Image Awards will be at 3 p.m. Jan. 15 at Greater Macedonia Baptist Church, 401 Third Ave. N. in Texas City. Social distancing and COVID protocols will be in place. For information, call Lynn Ray Ellison, 409-354-3377.
Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church will have the pre-installation service for the Rev. D. A. Johnson Sr. at 11 a.m. Jan. 16 at 2612 Ave. L in Galveston. The Rev. A. W. Berry and the New Life Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, email Maxine Guidry, theavenuel2612@gmail.com.
Renowned artist Albert Handell will teach a painting workshop for artists of all skill levels Jan. 18 through Jan. 21 at the Galveston Art League, 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. To sign up and get more information, visit galvestonartleague.com or call 940-222-1958.
Texas City Commissioner Keith Henry and Lookin’ Up Consulting will present a free conflict resolution town hall and workshop from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 22 at Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M in Galveston. For information, visit keithhenryactiontoday.com.
The 44th annual Rotary Club of Galveston chili supper will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 26 in the cafeteria of Ball High School, 4115 Ave. O in Galveston. Tickets are $10 per person. For tickets and information, contact Ulli Budelmann, budel mann5910@comcast.net or 409-939-1224.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a veterans’ town hall meeting at 4 p.m. Jan. 27 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Chosen Ones Community Enrichment Center will host its annual clergy and police breakfast at 10 a.m. Jan. 28 at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, corner of 27th and Ball streets in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
Let’s Dance will host a special ballroom dance introduction event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Jan. 29 at Hometown Heroes Park Ballroom, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. A Foxtrot and Rumba lesson will be from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., followed by a dance from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Admission is free. For information, call Neva Schroder, 417-838-2204.
The Galveston Art League will accept entries for its winter juried show by appointment only Jan. 30 and anytime between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 31 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. For artists ages 15 and older. Registration is $20 per entry for nonmembers. For information, visit galvestonartleague.com/exhibits or email gallery2117@gmail.com.
Bay Area Christian School will have its community open house at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 31 in the worship center (building A) at 4800 W. Main St. in League City. For information, visit bacschool.org or call 281-332-4814.
The city of Friendswood will have its Daddy Daughter Dance from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 5 at Friendswood Junior High School, 1000 Mansion Parkway in Friendswood. Registration is $25 per person for residents and $35 per person for all others (opens Jan. 18 for non-residents). To sign up, visit friendswood.com/register.
There will be a Collegiate High School parent information session at 7 p.m. Feb. 10 in the conference center at College of the Mainland, 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. For information, visit com.edu.
ONGOING
The Yaga’s Children’s Fund is accepting grant applications through Feb. 1. Any 501 © (3) nonprofit in Galveston County that supports children is encouraged to apply. Submission guidelines can be found at ycfund.org. For information, contact Lauri Dibrell, lauridibrell@yahoo.com or 409-599-4515.
The Galveston Noon Optimist Club is accepting entries for its annual scholarship essay contest through Feb. 15. “How Does An Optimist Mindset Change My Tomorrow” is the topic. Open to all middle and high school students in Galveston County. Cash prize will be awarded. For information, contact Diane Moore, diane.moore@garygreene.com or 409-789-6330.
The Galveston County Food Bank offers application assistance for various social services such as SNAP, TANF, CHIP and Medicaid. For information, call Emmanuel Blanco, 409-945-4232.
