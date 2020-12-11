HAPPY BIRTHDAY Brook Paysse, Gary Vasquez, Diana Ashton, Don Gottlob Jr., Carletta Davis-McGowan, Gail Polite, Janene Davison, Angela Jackson, Oscar André Evans, Brenda Edwards, Jesse Holloway, Fannie Bouldin, Byron Evans, LaTonya Julian-Otems, Chris Haynes, Byrdanna Hennigan and Melinda Medellin Quiroga.
HAPPY BELATED BIRTHDAY Eleanor Faye Baldwin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.