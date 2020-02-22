The Fresh Vision Another Chance Group will meet at 6 p.m. today and March 29 at New Vision Church, 2311 24th St., in Dickinson. The group is for persons/families currently enrolled in the criminal justice system through parole/probation and community service. For information and to register, contact Kim Yancy, kimjyancy@gmail.com or 713-320-2899.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary Post No. 6378 will have karaoke with DC Karaoke from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. today at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call 281-337-4952 or 832-738-6950.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have karaoke with DJ SGM Jams/Sargent Major at 8 p.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, call 281-332-8733.
UPCOMING
The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sundays through March 29 (excluding March 22) at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. An $8 minimum donation is asked. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. Live music also will be provided. Email info@gofarmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
The Galveston Poets Roundtable’s Mardi Gras Poetry reading event will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Mod Coffeehouse, 2126 Postoffice St., in Galveston. Open mic. Original poetry in all forms are welcome. Admission is free. For information, call John Gorman, 409-539-0847.
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide will offer its free tax preparation for seniors and low to moderate income clients from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through April 13 and April 15 (tax deadline) at Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, visit aarp.org/taxaide.
The Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary will conclude its Seaside Chats from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at 4700 Ave. U, Building 216, in Galveston. “What’s New in the Blue” will be the topic. For information, contact Leslie Clift, leslie.clift@noaa.gov or 409-356-0386.
The League City Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at 210 N. Kansas St. in League City (barn museum). “So You Want to Climb Your Family Tree?” will be presented by Nick Cimino. For information, call 281-554-2994.
Instructor Bonnie Blue will lead the Dare to Wear art workshop from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 29 at the Galveston Art League Gallery, 2117-A Postoffice St., in Galveston. Blue will provide paints; students can find a list of supplies to take plus registration and payment information at GalvestonArtLeague. com or call 281-451-5814.
Let’s Dance will have its Mardi Gras ballroom dance event from 7 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Feb. 29 at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway, in League City. Admission is $8. For information, email neva@letsdanceballroom.org.
Open auditions for “A Bad Year for Tomatoes” will be from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. March 1 at Bay Area Harbour Playhouse, 3803 state Highway 3, in Dickinson. Seven adults ages 55 and older are needed. For information, visit www.harbourtheater.com or call 281-337-7469.
