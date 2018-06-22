HAPPY BIRTHDAY D’Marche Lacy, Richard Edwards Jr., Jimmy Nelson, Phylicia French, Mary Eisenhour Bass, Issac Allen, Ernest Smith Sr., Krysta Klyng, Ronnie Karl Davis Sr., Joni Corley, Kathleen Shepter Scarlett, Isaac Orrell, Helen Guzman, Clifton Lee Jones and DeJanelle Lynece Routt.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Mike and Gloria Matlage, celebrating 44 years of marriage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.