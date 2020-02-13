12-Year and Lucky 13 Science & Engineering Fair participants celebrate their achievements at the 60th Annual Science & Engineering Fair Awards Night on Jan. 22 at the Learner Support Center. Pictured from left are, Melvin Briscoe IV, Rachel Passantino, Joelliane Langevine, Anna Pinchen, Brienne Grimm, Christopher Colling, Ally Mark, Sharil Maredia and Muhammad Zain.