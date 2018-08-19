The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sundays through Sept. 30 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. An $8 minimum donation is asked. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. Live music also will be provided. Email gofarmersmarket@gmail.com or call 832-819-1561.
The Ruby Goodwin Widow’s Club will meet at noon today at Mario’s Ristorante, 2202 61st St., in Galveston. All widows are welcome. Call 409-744-3713.
M&D Social and Riders Club and the No Limit Riders will have its Back to School Supply Drive and Mini Ride event beginning at 5 p.m. today leaving from Carver Park at 6415 Park Ave. in Texas City and ending at Cofell Arena at 700 Orchid St. in Texas City. Monetary donations also will be accepted. For information, call Marcus Willis at 832-372-0729, or Milton Johnson at 832-354-8590.
Gulf Coast Big Brothers and Big Sisters is currently enrolling children ages 6-17 in school and community based programs within Galveston County. For information, email agency@gulfcoastbbbs.org or call 409-763-4638.
UPCOMING
The Galveston County Community Action Council board of directors will have a special called meeting at 3 p.m. Tuesday at 4700 Broadway, Suite C-109, in Galveston. For information, call 409-765-7878.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “Gardening by the Square Foot” from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at 4102 Main St. in La Marque. To RSVP, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
The Sidney Sherman No. 2 Chapter of the Sons of the Republic of Texas will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Kelley’s Country Cookin’ Restaurant, 4604 Interstate 45, in La Marque. Attendees are asked to RSVP. To RSVP, call Steve Manis, 281-222-0119.
Libbie’s Place Senior Day Program will have its 17th anniversary open house from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday at 5402 Ave. U in Galveston. Refreshments, tours and games will be provided. For information, call 409-741-2538.
The Son’s of the American Legion Post No. 554 will host a Philly cheese steak dinner at 5:30 p.m. Friday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum donation of $8 is asked. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Artist Albert Faggard will present a painting workshop from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Art League at 2119 Postoffice St. in Galveston. Take your own supplies. Registration is $65. For information, visit galvestonartleague.com or email gallery2117@gmail.com.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit www.gchd.org/arc or call 409-948-2485.
The Galveston Art League will be accepting items for its fall juried competition from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 27 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. For information on the prospectus, visit galvestonartleague.com.
Aug. 30 is the deadline for nominations for the 2018 Sally B. Wallace Preservation Awards. For information and nomination forms, visit www.galveston history.org.
The German Texan Heritage Society Conference will be Sept. 14 and Sept. 15 at Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For registration and information, visit www.germantexans.org or call 512-467-4569.
Bay Area Turning Point is having a virtual food drive where you can donate items by visiting http://a.co/6PgxAXX or you can ship and/or drop off items to 210 S. Walnut St. in Webster, TX 77598. To make a monetary donation, visit https://give.idonate.com/bay-ar ea-turning-point/donate.
