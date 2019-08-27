History was made recently when the Coastal Windstorm Insurance Coalition joined forces with the greater Beaumont and Port Arthur chamber of commerces to strengthen legislative oversight of seacoast windstorm issues. Pictured from left are, Dennis Isaacs, executive director of the Golden Triangle Business Roundtable; Bill Allen, president/CEO of Beaumont chamber; Pat Avery, president/CEO of Port Arthur chamber of Commerce; Henry Freudenburg, chairman of coalition; Jim Rich, board member of coalition; and Otie Zapp, chairman emeritus of coalition.