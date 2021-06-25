TODAY
The Friends of the Hitchcock Public Library will have its summer book and rummage sale daily from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Saturday at 8005 Barry Ave. in Hitchcock. For information, call 409-986-7814.
The Hitchcock Public Library will present storytime with Ms. Jennie, The Bee Lady at 10:30 a.m. today via its Facebook page. Participants will learn how to start a bee box. For information, visit hitch cockpubliclibrary.org.
The Galveston Wharves will host a job fair from noon to 4 p.m. today at the Port of Galveston’s Cruise Terminal No. 2 on Harborside Drive in Galveston. Vendors from security, transportation, janitorial and guest check-in will be on hand. For information, call Brenda Lambright, 409-765-9321.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Enrichment Center will offer a free grab-n-go lunch from noon to 1:30 p.m. today at 2628 Ball St. in Galveston. Dine-in also will be available. There also will be a performance from the youth ministry of River Bend Baptist Church. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
The Galveston Islamic Center will have its weekly congregational prayer at 1:30 p.m. Fridays at 921 Broadway in Galveston. Social distancing rules will be in place. For information, visit www.galveston islamiccenter.com or call 409-750-8555.
Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen animé event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays (excluding holidays). To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darch er@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place an order, call 409-763-9866.
The city of Friendswood will conclude its free Concerts in the Park event from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. today at the Stevenson Park Gazebo at 1100 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Take your own blankets, lawn chairs, and food. Wearing masks and social distancing is encouraged. Escape, a Journey tribute band, will perform. For information, visit www.friendswood.com.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 8 p.m. Fridays through July 30 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
SATURDAY
The Galveston Art League will offer a workshop teaching how to transform a gourd into a penguin from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Registration is $40. To sign up or get more information, visit www.Galveston ArtLeague.com or email gallery2117@gmail.com.
The Santa Fe Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 Auxiliary will have its vendor days fundraising event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. If you’d like to participate, fees are $40 per booth. Proceeds will go toward post community events. To sign up or get more information, call 409-925-2525.
The Galveston Art League will have its Galveston Island Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday on the corner of 22nd and Mechanic streets in Galveston, weather permitting. For information, visit galvestonislandmarket.com.
The Front Door Social & Charity Club will have its drive-thru BBQ sandwich sale from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of La Marque High School at 300 Vauthier Road in La Marque. The cost is $12, which includes sandwich, chips and a soda. For information, call Constable Derreck Rose at 409-739-5665.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 2 p.m. Saturdays through July 31 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 1:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays through July 31 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
SUNDAY
New Directions Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 11th pastoral anniversary of the Rev. Kevin D. Sanders with a pre-anniversary service at 8 a.m. Sunday at 6510 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. Anniversary service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday. The Revs. LaTaron Green, and Rev. William Randall Jr., will be the speakers respectively. For information, call 409-939-4529.
UPCOMING
Artist Boat is accepting registration for its summer camp at www.artistboat.org. Camps will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through July 2; and July 19 through July 23 at 13330 Settegast Road in Galveston. For information, call 409-632-0388.
G. Lee Gallery and CASA of Galveston County will present the new virtual show “I Saw the Lights” featuring Jaston Williams through Monday. Tickets are $25 per person; group tickets also are available. To purchase tickets, visit ShowTix4U. Donations also will be accepted at www.casagalveston.org. For information, call 409-572-2552.
The city of Texas City will have its Fourth of July Celebration beginning with an Independence Day Parade at 10 a.m. July 3. The parade will travel down 6th Street. A concert will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Bay Street Park at 800 Bay St. N. in Texas City. Fireworks will take place at dusk. For information, visit www.texas-city-tx.org.
The city of Friendswood will celebrate the Fourth of July at 6:30 p.m. July 4 at Centennial Park at 2200 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. There’s no parking at the park; shuttle service will be provided from Friendswood High School and Friendswood Methodist Church. Masks are encouraged. A fireworks presentation will begin at 9:20 p.m. For information, call 281-996-3220.
The city of Galveston and the Marine Corps League will have its Fourth of July parade at 7 p.m. July 4. The parade will begin at 59th Street and Seawall Boulevard and will proceed east to 27th Street. A fireworks presentation will be afterward at 37th Street and Seawall Boulevard. If you’d like to participate in the parade, visit www.galvestonparades.com.
The Kemah Boardwalk will host its Star Spangled Sky Fireworks event at 9:30 p.m. July 4 at 215 Kipp Ave. in Kemah. The boardwalk also will be open with live music and Uncle Sam Stiltwalker will be in attendance. For information, visit www.kemahboardwalk.com or call 877-285-3624.
The city of Friendswood will have its Fourth of July Grand Parade at 10 a.m. July 5 beginning on FM 518 at Heritage Drive and ending at Stevenson Park at 1100 S. Friendswood Drive. Afterward, the city’s 126th annual Fourth of July Celebration will take place featuring vendors, games, food and entertainment. For information, call 281-996-3220.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Aquaponics” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. July 10 virtually. Master Gardener Robin Collins will present the class. Must pre-register. Space is limited to the first 33 registrants. To register, visit https://galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
The Kempner Park Neighborhood Association will have its annual ice cream social at 2 p.m. July 17 at Central Christian Church at 2702 Ave. O1/2 in Galveston. For information, call Thayer Evans, 409-739-5258.
The Lunar Rendezvous Festival will have its “Sweet as Sugar” fashion show at 10:30 a.m. July 20 at the Galveston Island Convention Center at 5600 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For tickets, visit www.lunarrendezvous.org/ tickets.php.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its annual installation ceremony at 1 p.m. July 24 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will have the installation service for its new pastor, the Rev. Timmy L. Sykes at noon July 25 at 2127 37th St. in Galveston. The Rev. Ternae T. Jordan Sr., pastor of Mt. Canaan Baptist Church in Chattanooga, Tennessee, will officiate the message and the installation. For information, call 409-763-2853.
The Women’s Auxiliary of The Salvation Army Galveston County will have its Runway of Hope Style Show Aug. 6 at the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information and updates, visit www.salvation armygalvestoncounty.org.
The M. I. Lewis Social Service Center will have its “Red, White, And Do” Gala at 6 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Johnnie Arolfo Civic Center, 400 W. Walker St. in League City. The Pee Wee Bowen Band will perform. Tickets, which are $75 per person, go on sale July 5 and will be available at the center at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson, or online at milewisctr.org. If you’d like to purchase a sponsorship, call 281-534-2043.
The 20th annual PAWS Gala benefiting the Galveston Island Humane Society will be at 7 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Galveston Island Convention Center at 5600 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For tickets and information, visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
The Ball High School class of 1971 will have its 50th Conversation and Celebration event from 7 p.m. to midnight Oct. 8 at The Tasting Room at 3316 Church St. in Galveston. For information, call Avys Poe, 409-939-5048; Howard Bell, 409-599-8865; Kenneth Gill, 313-971-6682; James Gulley, 409-789-2425; or Charles Campbell, 832-978-4034.
Bay Area Turning Point will have its 30th anniversary gala from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 9 at the South Shore Harbour Resort and Conference Center at 2500 South Shore Blvd. in League City. For tickets, sponsorships and information, visit www.bayareaturning point.org or call 281-338-7600.
The Galveston Bay Foundation will have its Bike Around the Bay event Oct. 23 and Oct. 24. To register, visit http://bikearoundthebay.org or contact Nikki Annan, nannan@galvbay.org or 832-536-2264.
ONGOING
The Bryan Museum is accepting registration for its summer camp at www.thebryanmuseum.org. Session I is July 12 through July 16, and Session II is July 19 through July 23 at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. For information, contact Susannah Brown, summercamp@thebryan museum.org or 409-220-3316.
Island East-End Theatre Co. is accepting registration for its Students on Stage summer theater camp at www.islandetc.org. The camp is for incoming third-graders through 12th grade. “Seussical” will be the musical presented. The camp will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays July 12 through July 30 and Aug. 3 through Aug. 5. For information, call 409-762-3556.
Houston Area Parkinson Society is resuming in-person programs in Galveston County. HAPS is also providing online programs for those diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease through Facebook, YouTube and Zoom. Please visit www.hapsonline.org/calendar for available classes. For information on attending in-person groups, contact Angelica Rodriguez 713-313-1652 or rodriguez@hapsonline.org.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is accepting donations for The Care Closet, which assists patients and families in immediate need of nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products and basic articles of clothing. Gift cards also will be accepted. For information, contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
The Galveston Railroad Museum is seeking volunteer train crew, docents, and mechanics. Railroad experience preferred but free training will be provided. For information or scheduling, email Sam Christensen at sam@galvestonrr museum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.