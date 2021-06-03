TODAY
The Galveston Island Pachyderm Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. today at Coastal Grill, 1827 Strand St. in Galveston. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
The Bryan Museum will have its Wine at The Bryan event from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 2 at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. To RSVP, call 409-220-3218. For information, visit thebryanmuseum.org.
La Izquierda will present its Save the Locals — Menard Park Music Series from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday’s through July 29 at the band shell at Menard Park at 2222 28th St. in Galveston. Robert Kuhn and Jordan Tydings will perform. Take your own chairs/blankets. For information, contact Robert Kuhn, robert@laizquierdafest.com or 832-488-0407.
The Galveston Community Band will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays at First Baptist Church, 822 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Musicians ages 15 and older are invited to participate. For information, call Doyle Neuwiller, 409-996-1108.
American Legion Post No. 554 will have its Legionnaires general meeting from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
FRIDAY
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “A Passion for Plumeria” from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Friday virtually. Loretta Osteen will present the class. Must pre-register. To register, visit https://galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
The Galveston Islamic Center will have its weekly congregational prayer at 1:30 p.m. Fridays at 921 Broadway in Galveston. Social distancing rules will be in place. For information, visit www.galveston islamiccenter.com or call 409-750-8555.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place an order, call 409-763-9866.
The city of Friendswood will have its free Concerts in the Park events from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays at the Stevenson Park Gazebo at 1100 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Take your own blankets, lawn chairs, and food. Wearing masks and social distancing is encouraged. Texas Flood will perform. For information, visit www.friend swood.com.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 8 p.m. Fridays through June 25 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston Island Pachyderm Club and Constable Jimmy Fullen will sponsor an event featuring Victor Avila from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the ballroom of the San Luis Hotel at 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Dinner is $16 per person. Must RSVP by Friday. To RSVP, contact Marilyn Harris, homefree9990@yahoo.com or 713-256-4767.
SATURDAY
The Galveston Elks Lodge No. 126 will have its rescheduled crawfish boil from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 1518 23rd St. in Galveston. There also will be a membership drive. Crawfish will be $6 per pound; and other foods will be available, too. For information, call 409-789-5792.
The Galveston and Texas History Center at Rosenberg Library will host a free documentary screening for a new Juneteenth documentary by Sam Collins and Sam Addington at 6 p.m. Saturday via Zoom. Participants must register. To register, visit http://rosen-lib.org/juneteenth or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 117.
SUNDAY
New Directions Baptist Church will have a pre-anniversary service for its pastor, the Rev. Kevin Sanders at 8 a.m. Sunday at 6510 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. The Rev. Darrell Glenn, of Galilee Baptist Church, will be the speaker. The church also will have its official grand opening and a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 3 p.m. Sunday. The Rev. Laban Kimble, of New Macedonia Baptist Church, will be the special guest. For information, call 409-939-4529.
The Bryan Museum will have its trading post event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Unique and eclectic items and collectables will be available for sale. For information, visit thebryanmuseum.org or call Richard Farnsworth at 409-220-3022.
ONGOING
Island East-End Theatre Co. is accepting registration for its Students on Stage summer theater camp at www.islandetc.org. The camp is for incoming third-graders through 12th grade. “Seussical” will be the musical presented. The camp will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays July 12 through July 30 and Aug. 3 through Aug. 5. For information, call 409-762-3556.
The Hitchcock Independent School District’s Kids First Head Start will accept applications for the 2021-22 school year from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. weekdays through the end of the current school year at 5701 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. Children must be 3 or 4 years old by Sept. 1. For information and eligibility requirements, call Kahne Girouard or Shirley Alexander at 409-316-6541.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market is operating via its online marketplace at www.gofmtogo.com. Locally grown produce, prepared foods and edible farm products will be available. For information, visit galvestonsownfarm ersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is accepting donations for The Care Closet, which assists patients and families in immediate need of nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products and basic articles of clothing. Gift cards also will be accepted. For information, contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
The Galveston Railroad Museum is seeking volunteer train crew, docents, and mechanics. Railroad experience preferred but free training will be provided. For information or scheduling, email Sam Christensen at sam@galvestonrrmuse um.org.
UPCOMING
G. Lee Gallery and CASA of Galveston County will present the new virtual show “I Saw the Lights” featuring Jaston Williams June 10 through June 28. Tickets are $25 per person; group tickets also are available. To purchase tickets, visit ShowTix4U. Donations also will be accepted at www.casagalveston.org. For information, call 409-572-2552.
The Nia Cultural Center will present its “Legacies of Excellence” Juneteenth celebration event at 6 p.m. June 11 at the Juneteenth Legacy Project’s headquarters at 2211 Strand St. in Galveston. Naomi Carrier will be the presenter. For information, call Sue Johnson, 409-457-8955.
Artist Boat will have its World Ocean Day Festival from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. June 12 on Stewart Beach at 201 Seawall Boulevard in Galveston. For information, visit www.artistboat.org/world-oceans-day-festival or call 409-632-0388.
Artist Boat is accepting registration for its summer camp at www.artistboat.org. Camps will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays June 14 through June 18; June 28 through July 2; and July 19 through July 23 at 13330 Settegast Road in Galveston. For information, call 409-632-0388.
The city of Texas City will have its Juneteenth golf tournament at 1 p.m. June 15 at the Bayou Golf Course, 2800 Ted Dudley Drive in Texas City. Registration is $75 per person, or $300 for a team of four. To sign up, contact Chria McCall, cmccall@texas-city-tx.org or 409-949-3034.
Texas City ISD Foundation for the Future will have its second annual Swing for a Cause Top Golf Classic from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. June 17 at Top Golf Webster at 21401 Interstate 45 N. in Webster. For information and registration, contact Geny White, gwhite@tcisd.org or 409-916-0108.
The Front Door Social and Charity Club will host its 27th annual Juneteenth softball tournament June 18 and June 19 at Carver Park at 6415 Park Ave. in Texas City. The group also will be selling barbecue sandwiches and other concessions from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. June 19. To sign up or get more information, call Russell Gary, 409-739-4361, or Kelvin Boyd, 713-299-5041.
The city of Texas City will have its Juneteenth Poetry Slam at 7 p.m. June 18 at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. Tickets are $15 per person and a table of six is $130. Tickets will be available at the Nessler Center. For information, contact Chria McCall, cmccall@texas-city-tx.org or 409-949-3034.
The 42nd annual Al Edwards’ Juneteenth celebration, celebrating the 156th anniversary of Juneteenth, will be at 10 a.m. June 19 in the front yard at Ashton Villa at 2310 Broadway in Galveston. Social distancing protocols will be in place. Masks are required. For information, call Pete Henley at 409-392-0317.
Texas City Commissioner Keith Henry will present the “Colors of Excellence” cultural book drive from 10 a.m. to noon June 19 at the Carver Park Recreation Center at 6415 Park Ave. in Texas City. For information, email Sharonda Dennis, sdennis@henry actiontoday.com.
The Juneteenth Legacy Project’s “Absolute Equality” art installation dedication will be at 11:30 a.m. June 19 at the Old Galveston Square at 22nd and Strand streets in Galveston. As part of the dedication ceremony, the group will celebrate the work of those who’ve raised awareness of the importance of making Juneteenth a national holiday. For information, visit www.juneteenth legacyproject.com.
There will be a Juneteenth parade at 1 p.m. June 19 beginning at 26th and Ball streets and ending at 41st and Ball streets at Wright Cuney Park in Galveston. Immediately afterward, there also will be a picnic. If you’d like to participate, call Gwynethia “Tootie” Shabazz Pope, 409-996-5436; Sandra Toussant, 409-682-3419; or Byron James, 409-392-6306.
The inaugural Galveston Island Juneteenth Festival will be from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. June 19 in the parking field adjacent to Kermit Courville Stadium at 1429 27th St. in Galveston. If you’d like to participate as a vendor, text Lawanda Ward at 409-457-3570 or email aboutfacefashionco.6@gmail.com.
The city of Texas City’s Juneteenth committee will have its Charles Brown Juneteenth Celebration beginning with a parade at 3 p.m. starting at Stingaree Stadium and ending at Bay Street Park at 800 Bay St. N. in Texas City. The celebration will be from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the park. For information, contact Chria McCall, cmccall@texas-city-tx.org or 409-949-3034.
The Bryan Museum will host an awards celebration for the winners of the Art of Equality: Art and Literacy Contest at 3 p.m. June 20 at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. For information, visit thebryanmuse um.org/art-of-equality or call 409-497-4209.
United Way of the Mainland will have its inaugural golf tournament June 23 and June 24 at Bayou Golf Course at 2800 Ted Dudley Drive in Texas City. To register, visit uwgcmgolf.eventbrite.com.
The Galveston Art League will have its Galveston Island Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 26 on the corner of 22nd and Mechanic streets in Galveston, weather permitting. For information, visit galves tonislandmarket.com.
The Women’s Auxiliary of The Salvation Army Galveston County will have its Runway of Hope Style Show Aug. 6 at the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information and updates, visit www.salvationarmygalveston county.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.