City Meetings Jul 19, 2022

TODAY
6 p.m.: Kemah Community Development Corp., board meeting, city hall, 1401 state Highway 146, 281-334-1611.
6 p.m.: Village of Tiki Island Council, Public Safety Building, 747 Tiki Drive, 409-935-1427.

July 21
6:30 p.m.: City of La Marque Parks Board, 1109-B Bayou Road, 409-938-9202.

July 26
6:30 p.m.: Bayou Vista City Council, MUD Reception Hall, 2929 state Highway 6. Call 409-935-8348.
6 p.m.: Santa Fe Parks Board, city hall, 12002 state Highway 6, 409-925-6412.

July 28
5 p.m.: Galveston City Council, city hall, 823 25th St, 409-797-3510.

Email city meetings to newsroom@galvnews.com.
