TODAY
The city of Galveston Parks and Recreation Department will begin registration for its youth basketball league for ages 6-12 through Friday at Wright Cuney Recreation Center, 718 41st St., or McGuire Dent Recreation Center, 2222 28th St. Volunteers and coaches also are needed. For information, call 409-797-3715 or 409-797-3700.
County Commissioner Joe Giusti’s office will be disposing old tires from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday in the stock yard adjacent to the West County Building, 11730 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Must show proof of Galveston County residency. Eight tires per vehicle will be accepted (no commercial/agriculture tires). For information, call 409-770-5475.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries and the Galveston Diaper Bank will offer an emergency diaper bank from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays at 2628 Ball St. in Galveston. Baby and adult diapers are available. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
Mah Jongg players are invited to play with fellow players at 9 a.m. Tuesdays in the parlor of Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, email riversgalveston@gmail.com or call 919-294-6703.
The Silk Purse Thrift Shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 1124 37th St. in Galveston. Clothes, collectibles, jewelry, bedding and kitchen items will be available. If not fully vaccinated, mask required. For information, call 409-765-5138.
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
Rotary Club of Texas City will meet at noon Tuesdays in the Captain’s Room of the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, email dewintexas@sbcglobal.net or call 281-923-5197.
The Galveston County Recovery Systems of Care group will meet at 2:30 p.m. today at Gulf Coast Four Square Church, 6205 Delany Road in Hitchcock. For information, call Barbara Cochran, 409-443-7073, or Clay Burton, 832-419-5828.
The Class of 2022 of La Marque High School will have its Cougar Holiday Market vendor show from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. today in the commons area of the school at 397 Duroux in La Marque. Pictures with Santa Claus also will be available for $10 each. For information, email Jacinta Urps, jurps@tcisd.org.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its hamburger night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place your order, call 409-763-9866.
The National Alliance on Mental Health Gulf Coast chapter will offer its family support group and individual support group for those affected by mental illness today. The individual groups meet from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and the family groups meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Must register. To sign up, visit namigulf coast.org or call 281-585-3100.
There will be a free line dance class from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. today at the Sander’s Community Center, 501 Fourth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, call Clevetta Young, 713-494-4927.
St. George’s Episcopal Church will offer its GriefShare course from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Nov. 30 temporarily at 2400 21st St. N. in Texas City. The course is to help and offer encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend. To sign up, call 409-392-1101.
WEDNESDAY
The Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary’s Advisory Council will have a virtual public meeting from 9 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Wednesday. The public comment period begins at 9:45 a.m. To get the link, visit flowergarden.noaa.gov, or to just dial-in, call 562-247-8422 (access code is 305-370-124). For information, email Leslie Clift, leslie.clift@noaa.gov.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness Gulf Coast chapter will present “Meeting of the Minds” from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom. The meeting allows space to learn about various topics relating to mental health and suicide prevention. To register, visit namigulfcoast.org or call 281-585-3100.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. Must make an appointment. For information, visit gchd.org/ARC or call 409-948-2485.
The Texas City Ancestry Searchers will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Glad Tidings Assembly of God Church, 902 N. 25th St. in Texas City. A representative from Clayton Library will be the guest speaker. All are welcome. For information, call 409-945-7049.
The Central High School Class of 1963 will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Golden Corral, 6200 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-354-3350, 409-763-4110 or 409-763-5641.
The Board of Regents of the Galveston Community College District will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Room 220 of Moody Hall on the campus of Galveston College at 4015 Ave. Q in Galveston. For information, visit gc.edu or call 409-944-1302.
UPCOMING
The Temple of Deliverance Apostolic Worship Center will be serving free Thanksgiving dinner from 11 a.m. until all gone Thursday at 1400 Sylvia St. in La Marque. Dinners will be given away via drive-through only. Donations are welcome. For information, call Apostle Aaron Johnson, 409-256-1329.
The Galveston County Community Action Council Board of Directors will have its teleconferencing meeting at 1 p.m. Thursday. To access via Zoom, enter meeting ID: 869-1704-0540 with passcode: 800857, or by phone, 346-248-7799. For information, call Rosalyn Preacher, 409-765-7878.
The city of Texas City will have its Community Conversations with Mayor Dedrick Johnson from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Thursday at the Carver Park Center, 6415 Park Ave. in Texas City. For information, call Darcie Valenzuela, 409-949-3036.
Central Christian Church will host a Thanksgiving community luncheon after its 11 a.m. worship service Sunday in the fellowship hall at 2702 Ave. O 1/2 in Galveston. If you’d wish to attend, you must RSVP by Friday by calling 409-762-4884.
The American Heart Association will have its Bay Area Heart Walk at 9 a.m. Saturday on the Kemah Boardwalk, 215 Kipp Ave. in Kemah. Registration information can be found at www2.heart.org. For information, email Macy Osoria, macy.osoria@heart.org.
The city of Galveston will host a shred event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the recycling center, 702 61st St. in Galveston. Must show ID to confirm island residency. Maximum of 15 boxes per person/vehicle. For information, call 409-797-3958.
Texas City Commissioner Keith Henry will be giving away free turkeys from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Carver Park, 6615 Park Ave. in Texas City. One turkey per household; while supplies last. If you don’t need a turkey and would like to donate one, email district1@texascitytx.gov. COVID-19 vaccinations also will be available. For information, call 409-904-2091.
The Galveston Elks Lodge No. 126 will have its Sweetheart Holiday Craft Fair from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at 1518 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, email Sylvia Salinas, sylviaboi56@gmail.com.
The community Thanksgiving feast will serve Thanksgiving meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 25 in Kukral Hall at Our Lady of Fatima School, 1600 Ninth Ave. N. in Texas City. Coats and jackets also will be given away. For information, call Barbara White, 409-739-2268.
