TODAY3:30 p.m.: City of Galveston Zoning Board of Adjustment, council chambers, 823 25th St.6 p.m.: Kemah City Council, city hall, 1401 state Highway 146, 281-334-1611.5 p.m.: Texas City Commissioners meeting, city hall, 1801 Ninth Ave. N., 409-948-3111.Aug. 89:30 a.m.: Galveston County Commissioners Court, 722 21st St., Galveston, 409-766-2244.Aug. 97 p.m.: Dickinson City Council, city hall, council chambers, 4403 state Highway 3, 281-337-6217.5:15 p.m.: Texas City Board of Adjustments, 7800 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, 409-643-5925.5 p.m.: Texas City Park Commission, Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., 409-643-5990.Email city meetings to newsroom@galvnews.com.
