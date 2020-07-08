The University of Texas Medical Branch and the MD Anderson Cancer Center Blood Bank will sponsor a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today in the second floor conference room, LCC2.1001A at 2280 Interstate 45 in League City. To schedule your appointment, visit https://tinyurl.com/leaguecity070820. Picture ID required. For information, email Joan Farmer, jvalasek@mdanderson.org.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
THURSDAY
NASA Aglow Lighthouse will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3, in Webster. Samuel Ramos III, founder and president of Smashing Pillars International, will be the guest speaker. For information, contact Lorene Kelling, lorenenieto@yahoo.com.
Court Appointed Special Advocates will have its virtual information session for potential advocates at 3:30 p.m. Thursday; 11 a.m. July 24; 3:30 p.m. Aug. 4; and 11 a.m. Aug. 21. To sign up, email kasey@casagalveston.org. For information, visit casagalveston.org or call 409-572-2552.
The 14th annual Oceans of Opportunities Job Fair will be from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday online at www.wrksolutions.com/jobfair. The online-only event will feature employers from Moody Gardens, Galveston County, San Luis Hotel, the University of Texas Medical Branch and Landry’s Inc. Job candidates must register for access via the website. For information, call Terri Barber, 281-770-6768.
FRIDAY
The Serra Club of Galveston will meet at 11:45 a.m. Friday at Golden Corral at 6200 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Nadia Canino, principal of Holy Family Catholic School, will be the guest speaker. For information, visit www.serra-club-of-galveston.org or call Linda Cassano, 281-804-7349.
SATURDAY
The Galveston County Youth Trailriders Coalition will have a chopped beef sandwich fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Neighborhood Missionary Baptist Church, 1800 Oleander St., in La Marque. The cost is $10. Proceeds will help purchase school supplies for local youth. For information, call Lyza Williams, 409-354-1696, Marcus Willis, 832-372-0729, Damita McNair, 409-770-3831, or Dannie Simpson, 337-517-0600.
ONGOING
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market is currently operating via its online marketplace at www.gofmtogo.com. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. For information, visit galvestonsownfarmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
Artist Boat will be accepting registration for its Summer 2020 Eco-Camp at www.artistboat.org. The camps are for ages 11-15. Sessions will be limited to 10 campers. Remaining sessions will be Monday through July 17; July 20-24; July 27-31; and Aug. 3-7. For information, email klaffey@artistboat.org or 409-632-0388.
The 21st Century Afterschool Centers on Education program at Texas City Independent School District is accepting entries for its inaugural Speak Your Truth: Gun Violence art and essay contest through July 16 at http://tcisd.org/our-schools/21st-century. Electronic submissions also can be emailed to 409ActionNetwork@gmail.com. Prizes will be awarded. For information and guidelines, email Nakisha Paul, paulns@stthom.edu.
Island East-End Theatre Co. will have its Students on Stage Summer Theater Camp for incoming first- through fifth-graders from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays July 27 through Aug. 14 at 2317 Mechanic St. in Galveston. For registration and information, visit www.islandetc.org.
