Trinity Episcopal Church will have its Good Friday and Stations of the Cross services at 11 a.m., liturgy, noon and Stations of the Cross on the cloister at 6 p.m. today at 705 22nd St. in Galveston. Face masks are required. For information, visit www.trinitygalv.org or call 409-765-6317.
The Galveston Islamic Center will have its weekly congregational prayer at 1:30 p.m. Fridays at 921 Broadway in Galveston. Social distancing rules will be in place. For information, visit www.galveston islamiccenter.com or call 409-750-8555.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place an order, call 409-763-9866.
The American Legion Riders of Post No. 554 will host a fried fish dinner at 5:30 p.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum $10 donation is asked. For information or to order, call 281-332-8733.
Island East-End Theatre Co. will present “The Musical of Musicals — The Musical” at 8 p.m. through Saturday at 2317 Mechanic St. in Galveston. For tickets and information, visit www.islandetc.org or call 409-762-3556.
SATURDAY
First Baptist Church will have its Easter Eggztravaganza from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at 822 23rd St. in Galveston. For children through fifth-grade. There will be a bunny brunch, stories, crafts and games, and an egg hunt with prizes. For information, call 409-763-1840.
The Crystal Beach Volunteer Fire Department will have its annual crawfish fundraiser from 11 a.m. until all sold out Saturday via drive-through at 930 Nobel Carl Drive in Crystal Beach. A $20 donation per three pounds is asked. For information, call 409-684-6311.
The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will present “Transforming Your Life Through Meditation” for ages 18 and older at 2 p.m. Saturday via Zoom. Daya Sharma will lead the presentation. To gain access, contact Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 2 p.m. Saturdays through April 24 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 1:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays through April 24 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
SUNDAY
Aldersgate United Methodist Church will celebrate Easter at 6:30 a.m. (sunrise service on church grounds) and 10 a.m. (in Asbury Hall) Sunday at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. For information, visit www.aldersgatemethodistchurch.org or call 409-925-2552.
The Ministerial Alliance will have its Easter Son Rise service at 7 a.m. Sunday on West Lane on the beach in Crystal Beach. Golf carts are welcome. Take your own chairs. A free will offering will be taken for scholarships. For information, contact Tammy Miller, crystalbeachcommuni tychurch@gmail.com or 409-277-9785.
Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church will have its Resurrection Day service at 8 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of Kermit Courville Stadium on the corner of 28th Street and Avenue M in Galveston. For information, call 409-762-9855.
New Directions Missionary Baptist Church will hold its first service on Easter Sunday in its new location at 8 a.m. Sunday at 6510 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. For information, call 832-340-7715.
Trinity Episcopal Church will celebrate Easter Sunday at 8 a.m. (Rt. I Holy Eucharist); 9:30 a.m. (Rt. II Holy Eucharist); 10:30 a.m., Easter egg hunt; and 11 a.m. (Rt. II Holy Eucharist with special music) Sunday at 705 22nd St. in Galveston. RSVP must be made for the 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. services. Face masks are required. For information, visit www.trinitygalv.org or call 409-765-6317.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will offer free pool day from 1 p.m. to midnight Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
UPCOMING
The Bay Area Alliance for Youth and Families will host a vaping task force virtual meeting from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom. Charlie Gagen, director of advocacy for Texas and Oklahoma for the American Lung Association, will be the guest speaker. To register, email LTracy@ccisd.net for the Zoom link. For information, visit www.thealliancebayarea.org or call 281-284-0370.
The Serra Club of Galveston will meet at 11:45 a.m. April 9 at Golden Corral at 6200 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Cynthia Wilkinson, from the Sovereign Military Order of Malta, will be the guest speaker. The group also will be taking nominations for officers. For information, visit www.serra-club-of-galveston.org or call Linda Cassano, 281-804-7349.
The city of Galveston will host its annual clean-up initiative from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. (except May 1) Saturdays April 10 through May 1 at the Galveston Recycling Center at 702 61st St. in Galveston. Aluminum and tin cans will be accepted April 10; cardboard, April 17; household appliances and E-waste, April 24; and paper shredding will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 1. For information, email publicworks@galvestontx.gov or call 409-797-3630.
Keep Friendswood Beautiful will have its annual Spring Sparkle event from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 10 at Centennial Park at 2200 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Residents can take tree limbs, grass clippings, wood, metal, appliances and plastics. Shredding also will be available. No hazardous waste. For information, visit www.Friendswood.com or call 281-996-3220.
The Galveston Island Humane Society will have its inaugural “Steps for Pets” fundraiser from 10 a.m. to noon April 10 on Stewart Beach in Galveston. For information about sponsorships and entry fees, visit www.galvestonhumane.org or email info@galves tonhumane.org. Monday is the deadline to register.
The Galveston Railroad Museum will have its Model Train Show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 10 and April 11 at 2602 Santa Fe Place (25th Street) in Galveston. Admission is $15 for adults, $10 for seniors, and $7 per child. To purchase tickets and get more information, visit galves tonRRmuseum.org.
Local authors, Katie Rhoads and Katrina Nichols will have a book signing event of their new book “ZyRiah Not Your Regular Princess” from noon to 3 p.m. April 10 at Jack Brooks Park, 5700 FM 2004 at state Highway 6, in Hitchcock. For information, call 409-771-6937.
Local author Pat Jakobi will be signing copies of her new book “Early Galveston Artists and Photographers: Recovering a Legacy” from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. April 11 at the Galveston Art League at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. For information, email gallery2117@gmail.com.
Galveston College will sponsor a Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 13 in the Seibel Wing Lobby on campus at 4015 Ave. Q in Galveston. Donors will receive a free T-shirt. To sign up, visit giveblood.org. For information, email Kay Reagan, kreagan@gc.edu.
The 56th annual Lunar Rendezvous Dining Night “Havana Nights” will begin at 6 p.m. May 3 at Marais at 2015 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. For tickets and information, visit www.lunarrendezvous.org by April 15.
The Ball High School JROTC, along with multiple student clubs will sponsor a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 16 in the school’s parking lot at 4115 Ave. O in Galveston. MD Anderson Cancer Center will conduct the blood drive. Picture ID required. To sign up, visit https://tinyurl.com/ballhsrotc0421. For information, email BHStornadobattalion@gmail.com.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Growing Cucurbits” from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. April 16 virtually. Master Gardener Herman Auer will present the class. To register, visit https://galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mg seminars.
The annual Adopt-A-Beach Spring Coast-wide Cleanup will be from 9 a.m. to noon April 17 at 21 locations across Texas. To sign up, visit www.texasadoptabeach.org.
The renown Bach Society of Houston will have its special matinee concert at 3:30 p.m. April 17 and May 15 in the sanctuary of First Lutheran Church on the corner of 25th and Winnie streets in Galveston. Admission is free; however, a free-will offering of $5 to $10 will be appreciated. For information, email rick@bachsocietyhouston.org or kturner@bachsociet yhouston.org, or call the church at 409-762-8477.
Feed Galveston, sponsored by First Lutheran Church, will have its annual food packaging initiative from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 24 at The Lyceum, adjacent to the church at 24th and Winnie streets in Galveston. Volunteers are needed. To sign up, contact Emily Billin, emily@firstlutherangalveston.com or 409-762-8477.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Ladies Auxiliary will have its inaugural vendor fair/spring fling from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 24 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. If you’d like to participate, registration is $40 per booth. For application, visit http://leaguecitylegion554.org. For information, call 281-332-8733.
