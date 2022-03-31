TODAY
The second installment deadline for 2021 property taxes for seniors, disabled persons and veterans, surviving spouses of disabled veterans and those taking advantage of disaster installments is due today. For information, visit galcotax.com or call 877-766-2284.
The Lighthouse Food Pantry will be open from 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays at Lighthouse Fellowship of Friends Church, 925 Third St. in League City. For information, email Ray Hertenberger, ray.herten berger21@gmail.com.
Seniors ages 55 and older are invited to join the Seaside Seniors for lunch and fellowship at 11:30 a.m. today at First Lutheran Church, 25th and Winnie streets, in Galveston. Lunch is provided with a $6 donation welcome. Call Sharon Nugent, 281-701-8774.
Thursdays at The Bryan Museum will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Thursday at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. For information, visit thebryanmuseum.com.
The League City Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Women’s Market will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. today at the Johnnie Arolfo Civic Center, 400 W. Walker St. in League City. For information, visit leaguecitychamber.com or call 281-338-7339.
The Galveston Community Tennis Association will have its mixed doubles program at 6 p.m. Thursdays through May 12 at the McGuire Dent Scroggins-Stiglich Tennis Courts, 2222 28th St. in Galveston. To register, visit gctaserves.org or call 817-727-5266.
Meet Phylicia French, author of “Sis, You are the Universe” from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. today in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. To register, contact Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
The Friendswood Library Movie Night will be at 6:30 p.m. today at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. “Just Like Heaven” will be shown. Admission is free; refreshments will be served. For information, call 281-482-7135.
The Galveston Community Band will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays at First Baptist Church, 822 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Musicians ages 15 and older are invited to participate. For information, call Doyle Neuwiller, 409-996-1108.
FRIDAY
The city of Galveston will have its free citywide clean-up from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 5515 Harborside Drive. For residents west of 51st Street to Pointe San Luis. Residents must show ID; no copies of utility bills will be accepted. For information on what will be accepted, call 409-741-1258 or visit the city’s website.
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide will offer free tax preparation for seniors and low to moderate income clients from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Mondays through April 18 at Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For information, visit tx3d5.com.
The Friendswood Library will have its Genealogy 1950 Census Release Party event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. First day of the 1950 Census will be available; take your family’s 1950 photos to share. For information, call 281-482-7135.
The Texas Alliance of Black School Educators will have its Galveston Area Relaunch meet and greet from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at The Tasting Room, 3316 Church St. in Galveston. For information, contact David Harris, davidchar ris8016@gmail.com or 214-970-0354.
UPCOMING
The Recycling Division for the city of Galveston will have its Aluminum and Tin Can Day event from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Saturday at 702 61st St. in Galveston. Residents are encouraged to drop off aluminum and tin cans. For information, email publicworks@galvestontx.gov or call 409-797-3630.
The Texas Mariners Cruising Association will host a flea market from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Kemah Elks Lodge, 623 Hanson Road in Kemah. For information, visit texasmariners.com or call Jim Lee, 713-828-5133.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Garden with the Masters Open Garden Day: Louisiana Irises” from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday in the Discovery Garden at Carbide Park, 4102 Main St. in La Marque. To register, visit galveston.agrilife.org/ horticulture/mgseminars.
The Bolivar Peninsula Cultural Foundation will have its art show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Steve’s Landing Restaurant, 1290 Bay Vue Road in Crystal Beach. Take your own lawn chair. For information, call Linda Elissalde, 409-256-1750.
The Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court No. 228 Star of the Sea will meet from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1912 Winnie St. in Galveston. For information, call Regent Cynthia Schaaf, 409-766-0430.
The Big A$$ Crawfish Bash will be from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at Highland Bayou Park in La Marque. Tickets are $20 in advance per person or $45 per person at the gate. Ages 10 and younger will be admitted for free. To purchase tickets, visit bigasscrawfishbash.com.
The Galveston Lion’s Club will have its annual oyster roast Saturday at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1912 Winnie St. in Galveston. Doors open at 4 p.m. and dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $15. There also will be a raffle for cash prizes and music. For information, call Terri O’Connell, 281-433-6330.
The East End Historical District Association will have its Theatre in the Park event at 7 p.m. Saturday at Darragh Park, on the corner of 15th and Church streets in Galveston. “Rascals Under the Big Top” by Robert Swift will be presented. Donations will be accepted. For information, email leahone@aol.com.
Court Appointed Special Advocates For Children of Galveston County will have its annual candlelight vigil at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Galveston County Justice Center, 600 59th St. in Galveston. The group will recognize the 757 children who’ve experiences abuse/neglect in Galveston County during 2021. For information, email connie@casagalves ton.org.
Galveston Ornithological Society’s Jim Stevenson will present photographs of Galveston’s spring waterbirds at 7 p.m. Tuesday; and land birds at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Moody Gardens Visitor’s Center, 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. Fellowship will begin at 6:30 p.m. For information, email galvestoncountyaudu bongroup@gmail.com.
The annual Back Pack Buddies card party/luncheon will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. Tickets are $10 each. To reserve a table, call 409-771-8279 or 409-939-0501.
April 7 is the last day to register to vote (or updated address information) for May 7 local elections and the State Constitutional Election. For information, visit galcotax.com or call 877-766-2284.
The Women’s Auxiliary of The Salvation Army of Galveston County will have its membership tea from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. April 7 at the Galveston Country Club, 14228 Stewart Road in Galveston. Women are invited to learn about the work of the group. To RSVP, email joanrosssup port@rossinsuranceplans.com.
The inaugural Bon Temps Rouler Cajun Throwdown crawfish cook-off and family friendly music festival will be at 4 p.m. April 8 and 11 a.m. April 9 at Good Ole Days Fairgrounds, 8300 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. For information, tickets and VIP packages, visit btrcajunthrowdown.com.
The city of League City will present its Film, Food Trucks, and Feathers event at 5 p.m. April 8 at the Lynn Gripon Park at Countryside, 100 Alderwood in League City. Take your own chair. The movie “Rio” will be shown. For information, visit leaguecitycvb.com/springmigration.
The Friendswood Community Prayer Breakfast will be from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. April 9 at Friendswood Friends Church, 502 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Bruce Munsterman, from KHCB FM radio, will be the guest speaker. A $5 donation per person is asked. For information, call Byron or Carol Fulk, 713-408-4785.
The city of League City will have its Wildlife Stewardship presentation event from 10 a.m. to noon April 9 at the Helen Hall Library, 100 W. Walker St. in League City. Free and open to public; for all ages. For information, visit leaguecitycvb.com/springmigration.
Kid-friendly birding activities will be available from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Clear Creek Nature Center, 1200 Egret Bay Blvd. in League City; and from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. April 9 at Rustic Oaks Park, 5101 Orange Blossom Court in League City. No registration required. For information, visit leaguecitycvb.com/springmigration.
The 1947 Texas City Disaster Survivor Reunion Photo will be at 10:30 a.m. April 9 in front of the Texas City Museum, 409 Sixth St. N. in Texas City. Line-up begins at 10:15 a.m. In case of rain, the photo will be taken inside the Showboat Pavilion. For information, call Amanda Vance, 409-229-1660.
Partners of Pink Galveston County Breast Coalition will have a style show breast cancer benefit from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. April 9 at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2628 Ball Ave. in Galveston. Proceeds will benefit the St. Vincent’s House Breast Cancer Fund. Tickets are $25. Masks are required. For information, contact Martha Wright, mfw1126@sbcglobal.net or 409-750-3063.
The “Road to Emmaus” Easter production will be at 7 p.m. April 9, April 10, and April 15 through April 17 at the Abundant Life Christian Center, 601 Delany Road in La Marque. For information, visit alcc.org. To reserve seating for groups of 10 or more, call 409-935-1606.
The city of Friendswood will have its Easter in the Park event at 1 p.m. April 10 at Stevenson Park, 1100 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. There also will be an adaptive egg hunt. For ages 0-10. For information, email rec@friendswood.com or call 281-996-3220.
A Facebook Live chat with a Houston Audubon Birding Expert will be available at 1 p.m. April 13 via the city of League City’s Facebook page. For information, visit league citycvb.com/springmigra tion.
Bay Area Turning Point will have its “Lighting Up The Night” event at 5:30 p.m. April 14 at the White Top Pavilion at Clear Lake Park, 5001 E. NASA Parkway in Seabrook. A walk will begin at 6 p.m. and will be followed by a raffle and a vigil for victims of sexual violence. To RSVP, contact Melissa Prentice, mprentice@bayareaturningpoint.com or 281-338-7600.
Abundant Life Christian Center will have its Easter EGGstravaganza from 10 a.m. to noon April 16 at 601 Delany Road in La Marque. For ages 2 through 12. For information, visit alcc.org or call 409-935-1606.
The Houston Audubon “Bird-Friendly Spaces” program will be available at 10 a.m. April 16 at Helen Hall Library, 100 W. Walker St. in League City. There also will be bird-related crafts for children. For information, visit leaguecitycvb.com/springmigration.
The Anchored Real Estate Team will sponsor an Easter egg hunt from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 16 at 3901 Texas Ave. in La Marque. Take your own baskets and camera for pictures with the Easter Bunny. For ages 12 and younger. For information, call 409-995-0073.
Abundant Life Christian Center will have its Easter services at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. (Spanish) April 17 at 601 Delany Road in La Marque. All are welcome. For information, visit alcc.org or call 409-935-1606.
