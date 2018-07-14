HAPPY BIRTHDAY Earl Kenneth Alexander, Marques Wilson, Britney Dean, Yulanda Gray, Andrew Johns Jr., Vanessa Ruelas, Neva Schroder, Faydra Freeman, Larry Frenchwood, Matthew Thomas, Allen J. Simpson Sr., Kennisha D. Allen, Miles Arena, Kellie Brock Johnson, Tommy Barham Sr., Megan Turley, James Ryan Crummett, Josephine Beep Sullivan, John S. Isais III, Daniel Cola, Sarah L. Smith and Patrick McKinney.
HAPPY BELATED BIRTHDAY Galen Hayward and Matthew Hay.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Enrique and Darlene Ybarra, celebrating 39 years; and Marvely and Zinia Edmond, celebrating 11 years of marriage.
