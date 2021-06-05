HAPPY BIRTHDAY Marisha Pierre, Alecia Mason, JaKirrah Jenkins, Brenda Canada Ross, Tricia McCulloch, Misty John, Rachel Smith, Larry Jones, Melonie Bolton-Smith, Jennifer Low, Kelsey Janice and Derek Clark.

HAPPY BELATED BIRTHDAY Monica Merchant-Parker.

HAPPY BELATED ANNIVERSARY Jack and Vera Danner, celebrating 60 years; John and Sandra Stewart, celebrating 36 years; and Frank and Joan Macaluso, celebrating four years of marriage.

SUNDAY

HAPPY BIRTHDAY Susan Johnson, Likita Wooten, Ruby Holman, Aaron M. Henderson, Mary Mitchell, Mike Gullette, Dolphus Lee, Krystal Millard, Charles W. Ivory, Candy Watkiins, Lawanda Ward, Chris Womack, ZaMia Pollard-Serges, Vincent Garza III, Nelson McCoy, Darryl Keith Shaw, Sammye Barnett, Kim McDonald, Kathy Shedwin and Cheryl R. Fisher.

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Frank and Virginia Gonzalez, celebrating 34 years; and Jay and Stacey Torres, celebrating 24 years of marriage.

MONDAY

HAPPY BIRTHDAY Noah Ortega, Robyn Anderson, Robyn Moye Stanley, Gayle LaVigne, Emma Oldham, Jill Chapman Pyles, Kerry Averette, Paul Beard, Tiffany Alfred and Syeeda Ashton.

Send birthdays or anniversary names by noon to passing.parade@galvnews.com or mail to Passing Parade, The Daily News, P.O. Box 628, Galveston, TX 77553. No nicknames will be printed. The Weekend edition deadline is noon Fridays.

