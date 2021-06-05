HAPPY BIRTHDAY Marisha Pierre, Alecia Mason, JaKirrah Jenkins, Brenda Canada Ross, Tricia McCulloch, Misty John, Rachel Smith, Larry Jones, Melonie Bolton-Smith, Jennifer Low, Kelsey Janice and Derek Clark.
HAPPY BELATED BIRTHDAY Monica Merchant-Parker.
HAPPY BELATED ANNIVERSARY Jack and Vera Danner, celebrating 60 years; John and Sandra Stewart, celebrating 36 years; and Frank and Joan Macaluso, celebrating four years of marriage.
SUNDAY
HAPPY BIRTHDAY Susan Johnson, Likita Wooten, Ruby Holman, Aaron M. Henderson, Mary Mitchell, Mike Gullette, Dolphus Lee, Krystal Millard, Charles W. Ivory, Candy Watkiins, Lawanda Ward, Chris Womack, ZaMia Pollard-Serges, Vincent Garza III, Nelson McCoy, Darryl Keith Shaw, Sammye Barnett, Kim McDonald, Kathy Shedwin and Cheryl R. Fisher.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Frank and Virginia Gonzalez, celebrating 34 years; and Jay and Stacey Torres, celebrating 24 years of marriage.
MONDAY
HAPPY BIRTHDAY Noah Ortega, Robyn Anderson, Robyn Moye Stanley, Gayle LaVigne, Emma Oldham, Jill Chapman Pyles, Kerry Averette, Paul Beard, Tiffany Alfred and Syeeda Ashton.
