The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8248 is seeking volunteers for its annual Memorial Day Graves Decorations event where they will place more than 3,000 flags on veterans graves at five cemeteries in Galveston County starting at 7:30 a.m. Saturday. Volunteers also will be needed to recover the flags at 4 p.m. Monday. Refreshments will be provided. Volunteers should take head cover and gloves. If you’d like to help, call Frank Furleigh at 409-770-4366.
