HAPPY BIRTHDAY Genaro Sean Ross, Gerrod Evans, Walter Pines, Tyrone Gitrey, Antis Allen, Daniel Porter, Keith Holland, the Rev. Bradley Carroll, Steadman Wilkins, Jimmy Klyng, Joyce Ann Allen, Doni Julian, Bobby Swannegan, Michael Reagan, Darlene Spinek, Alayna Rose Abraham, Ethan Hopkins, Natalie Coutorie, James Cleveland, Tammi Griggs and Jaleesa Moore.

HAPPY BELATED BIRTHDAY Corretta F. Copeland.

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Jerome and Victoria Lawrence, celebrating 22 years; and the Rev. Jessie and Christina Johnson, celebrating three years of marriage; and Jim and Marjorie Scalf.

Send birthdays or anniversary names by noon to passing.parade@galvnews.com or mail to Passing Parade, The Daily News, P.O. Box 628, Galveston, TX 77553. No nicknames will be printed. The deadline for Saturday, Sunday and Monday editions is noon Friday.

