TODAY
Aldersgate United Methodist Church will have its annual plant, hamburger and garage sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-2552.
The Women’s Ministry of New Vision Baptist Church will have a prayer breakfast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. today at The Pioneer House at Carbide Park, 4106 Main St. in La Marque. “No Looking Back” is the theme. Gwen Evans will be the guest speaker. Registration is $10 per person. To RSVP, call Barbara Beyonce, 409-655-0061.
The Jamaica Beach Market will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at 16711 Jolly Roger in Jamaica Beach. Snacks and lunch will be available for donations. For information, call 512-589-1535.
Partners-4-Paws and Petco Love will host a free pet vaccine event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at Duo Winery & Cider Co., 2150-A Dickinson Ave. in Dickinson. Microchipping also will be available for $7. To register, visit partners-4-paws.org. For information, contact Sandra Sagerian, info@partners-4-paws.org or 281-508-5800.
The Arts & Ideas at First Presbyterian Church will present the La Joie Baroque Trio in concert at 5 p.m. today at 1903 Church St. in Galveston. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted. A reception will be afterward. For information, email Corbin Sturch, corbinsturch@gmail.com.
Author James P. Bevill will be signing copies of his books “The Paper Republic” and “Blackboards and Bomb Shelters” during ArtWalk from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. today at the Antique Pavilion, 2222 Postoffice St. in Galveston. He’ll also lead a discussion during that time. For information, call 409-502-2191.
SUNDAY
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays at 28th and Market streets in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods and edible farm products will be available. For information, visit galvestonsownfarm ersmarket.com or call 512-635-4912.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Riders will meet at 11:45 a.m. p.m. Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Col. H.B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will offer free pool day from 1 p.m. to midnight Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. All are welcome. For information, call 409-945-8975.
MONDAY
Free community COVID-19 PCR testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays in the Doyle Family Administration Building, Room 126, at College of the Mainland, 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. Must register. To register, visit book.cura tive.com/sites/33023.
The Galveston County Health District and Coastal Health & Wellness will have a COVID-19 booster and vaccine clinic site for first and second vaccine doses, as well as booster shots from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays at 9850 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City; enter in Entrance B. Appointments required. To sign up, visit gchd.org/covidvaccine or call 409-938-7221, option 1.
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St. in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2437.
Free Tae Kwon Do classes for ages 50 and older will be at 10 a.m. Mondays and Fridays at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. Beginners are welcome. For information, call 832-515-5827.
The College of the Mainland Art Gallery will present “notes for String Theory” by Candace Hicks from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and by appointment through April 4 at 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. There also will be an artist talk at 11 a.m. April 4. Free and open to the public. For information, visit com.edu.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
Volunteer Jerry Sanford will be teaching free dance lessons from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. For information, email ejsanford@sbcglobal.net or call 713-202-4932 or 713-991-3383.
New Directions Missionary Baptist Church will be serving dinner to youth ages 4-18 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. weekdays (excluding holidays) through May 22 at 6510 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. For information, call 832-340-7715.
The Galveston Fencing Club will offer fencing instruction and open fencing Mondays in the gym and/or cafeteria of O’Connell College Preparatory School, 1320 21st St. in Galveston. Youth, ages 8-12, will meet from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.; and teens/adults will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. For information, visit galvestonfencing.com or call 409-256-6714.
The Ladies Auxiliary of Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
UPCOMING
The Silk Purse Thrift Shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 1124 37th St. in Galveston. Clothes, collectibles, jewelry, bedding and kitchen items will be available. If not fully vaccinated, mask required. For information, call 409-765-5138.
The Fifty-Five-Plus Club will meet at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Dickinson First United Methodist Church, 200 FM 517 W. in Dickinson. For information, call Debby Kaponis, 772-341-9756.
The Kempner Park Neighborhood Association will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Central Christian Church, 2702 Ave. O1/2 in Galveston. Weather blogger Stan Blazyk will be the guest speaker. For information, contact Thayer Evans, thayer@thayerevans galveston.com or 409-739-5258.
The Galveston Republican Women will meet at noon Wednesday at the Hilton Galveston Island Resort, 5400 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Melissa Conway, Texas Election Integrity State Director for the Republican National Committee, will be the guest speaker. Lunch is $25 per person. To RSVP, email Tina Kirbie, rkirbie@comcast.net.
Texas City Commissioner Keith Henry will sponsor the StepUP Radio Community Giveaway from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Carver Park, 6415 Park Ave. in Texas City. Free food pantry items, toiletries, clothes, shoes, electronics and free COVID testing will be available. For information, email kghenry@texascitytx.gov.
Grace Episcopal Church will present “You are what you eat: Worship, Gathering & Community” during Lent at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and March 30 at 1115 36th St. in Galveston. The Revs. Jimmy Abbott and Jonathan Totty will be the speakers respectively. For information, email office@gracechurchgalveston.org or call 409-762-9676.
The Propeller Club of Galveston will meet Wednesday at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1912 Winnie St. in Galveston. A social will begin at 6:30 p.m. and dinner will begin at 7 p.m. Fees are $40 per person and $30 for students. To RSVP and get more information, email propellerclubgal veston@gmail.com or call 409-621-6017 and leave a message.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8248 Auxiliary will have its barbecue cook-off Friday and Saturday at 901 Main St. in La Marque. Cash prizes will be awarded. If you’d like to participate, call 409-750-3806 or 409-771-9266; leave message if no answer.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will meet at 9 a.m. March 19 at the Galveston Country Club, 14228 Stewart Road in Galveston. Weston Ray, from the Daughtry & Farine Law Firm, will be the guest speaker. Take nonperishable food items for the county’s food bank. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
The Bark of the Irish Pawrade, sponsored by GardenKids of Kemah, will begin at 10 a.m. March 19 at 604 Bradford Ave. in Kemah. Line-up begins at 9:30 a.m. If you wish to participate, call Shelia Thorne, 281-334-7529. Gulf Coast tiny Paws Rescue also will have pets available for adoption.
The American Legion Riders Post No. 89 will have its spring ride event March 20. Sign up will begin at 10:30 a.m. at 3028 29th St. in Texas City. The 100 mile-plus ride will begin at 11 a.m. and will go to Lou’s Back Porch in Arcola. All modes of transportation welcome. For information, call Jim Shipley, 817-780-8121, or Jim Rabon, 409-789-7626.
Shrine of the True Cross St. Joseph and Spaghetti Dinner will begin at 11:30 a.m. March 20 in the school’s gym at 300 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. All proceeds will benefit St. Vincent de Paul. For information, call 281-337-5956.
Abundant Life Christian Center will host the business and spiritual leadership conference March 22 and March 23 at the WaterGrove Event Venue, 3920 Interstate 45 S. in Dickinson and at 601 Delany Road in La Marque. For information and to register, visit alcc.org.
The Galveston Roundtable of Foundations will host its Galveston State of the City address from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. March 22 in the Seibel Wing at Galveston College, 4015 Ave. Q in Galveston. All are welcome. Mayor Craig Brown and City Manager Brian Maxwell will speak and respond to questions. For information, call 409-765-9770.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School will have its second annual “Holy Moley!” Crawfish Bash from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. March 26 at 10114 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. Tickets are $20 per person by March 24 and $25 the day of. To purchase tickets or get more information, visit ololchurch.org/crawfish or call 409-945-3224.
The Santa Fe Texas Education Foundation will have its “Together Again, A Night of Inspiration” Gala March 31 at Still Waters Ranch, 2352 County Road 165 in Alvin. Social hour begins at 5:30 p.m. and the program starts at 7 p.m. For tickets, sponsorships and information, visit santafetxedfoundation.org or call Gina Welsh, 409-925-9080.
The Texas Alliance of Black School Educators will have its Galveston Area Relaunch meet and greet from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. April 1 at The Tasting Room, 3316 Church St. in Galveston. For information, contact David Harris, davidcharris8016@gmail.com or 214-970-0354.
The Big A$$ Crawfish Bash will be from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. April 2 at Highland Bayou Park in La Marque. Tickets are $20 in advance per person or $45 per person at the gate. Ages 10 and younger will be admitted for free. To purchase tickets, visit bigasscrawfishbash.com.
ONGOING
Juneteenth Development Inc. is seeking young ladies ages 17-22 to compete for its annual scholarship gala set for 6 p.m. June 5 at the Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M in Galveston. For information, call Dorothy Brown, 409-762-0063.
The Galveston County Criminal District Attorney’s Office is seeking victim assistance volunteers. Bilingual volunteers are needed, too. To sign up, call Linda Telfah, 409-770-5124.
The Galveston County Food Bank offers application assistance for various social services such as SNAP, TANF, CHIP and Medicaid. For information, call Emmanuel Blanco, 409-945-4232.
