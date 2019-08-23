Nanci Freudenburg hosted guests at the recent meeting of the Coastal Windstorm Insurance Coalition at Riondo’s Restaurant in Galveston. Pictured from left are, State Rep. Mayes Middleton, and wife, Macy Middleton, Nanci Freudenburg, Aiden Christman, Cari Christman, executive assistant for Sen. Larry Taylor; Henry Freudenburg, chairman of coalition; and Sally Bakko, city of Galveston legislative coordinator.