The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.galvestonbridge.club or call 281-933-1113.
The Galveston Mah Jongg League will meet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Café in the Park Restaurant inside Moody Gardens Hotel at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, call 919-294-6703.
The Serra Club of Galveston will meet at 11:45 a.m. Friday at Golden Corral at 6200 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Friar Ronan Newbold, from the Holy Name Retreat Center in Houston, will be the guest speaker. For information, visit www.serra-club-of-galveston.org or call Linda Cassano, 281-804-7349.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from noon to 2 p.m. Friday and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit www.gchd.org/arc or call 409-948-2485.
The Dickinson Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 will have music by DJ Judy from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call 281-337-4952.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 8 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 27 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7:30 p.m. For information, call 281-332-8733.
UPCOMING
Hey Mikey’s Ice Cream will give away free ice cream in lieu of donations from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday at 2120 Postoffice St. in Galveston and 613 N. 6th St. in Texas City. Proceeds from donations will go toward Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County. For information, call 208-602-3286.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “Composting” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 4102-B Main St. in La Marque. Must RSVP. To RSVP, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
Author Whitney Vandiver will be signing copies of her book “Oleanders in June” from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Bookshop, 317 23rd St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-750-8200.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have karaoke night with Julie Dunuehoo from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. Veterans and the public are welcome. For information, call 409-945-8975.
Bay Area Harbour Playhouse is accepting enrollment for its fall drama classes at 3803 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. Classes begin Sept. 9. For information, visit www.harbourtheater.com or call 281-337-7469.
The International Oleander Society will meet from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Fisherman’s Wharf, 2200 Harborside Drive, in Galveston. Attendees are asked to RSVP by Monday. Each person is responsible for their own tab and parking lot validation. Happy hour will begin at 5 p.m. To RSVP, contact Lydia Miller, lmiller4511@att.net or 409-770-4312.
Bay Area Harbour Theater will have auditions for “Vanya and Sonja and Masha and Spike” at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at 3803 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. Five women and one man are needed. For information on characters needed, visit www.harbourtheater.com or call 281-337-7469.
