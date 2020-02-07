AARP Foundation Tax-Aide will offer its free tax preparation for seniors and low to moderate income clients from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays through April 10 at Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, visit aarp.org/taxaide.
Instructor Troy Knight will teach techniques in acrylic paint pouring from 10 a.m. to noon today at the Galveston Art League Gallery, 2117-A Postoffice St., in Galveston. Registration is $30 and includes all materials. Take a hair dryer and wear protective clothing. To sign up and get information, visit GalvestonArtLeague.com or call 281-451-5814.
The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.galvestonbridge.club or call 281-933-1113.
The Galveston Mah Jongg League will meet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Café in the Park Restaurant inside Moody Gardens Hotel at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, call 919-294-6703.
The Clear Creek Republican Women will meet from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at La Brisa’s Mexican Grill at 501 N. Wesley Drive in League City. David Balat, director of the Right on Healthcare Initiative with the Texas Public Policy Foundation, will be the guest speaker. RSVP is required for lunch. To RSVP, visit www.clearcreekrw.org/event.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from noon to 2 p.m. today and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit www.gchd.org/arc or call 409-948-2485.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The Santa Fe 42 Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. today at the Ed Pickett Hall at Jack Brooks Park, 5700 state Highway 6, in Hitchcock. New members are welcome. Contact Sybil Miller, sybilmiller@verizon.net or 713-628-0319.
The Space City Cruisers Car Club will meet at 7 p.m. today at Spring Creek BBQ, 2710 Interstate 45 S., in League City. If you wish to eat, arrive at 6 p.m. For information, call 281-941-5507.
The Dickinson Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 will have music by DJ Judy from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Fridays at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call 281-337-4952.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 8 p.m. Fridays through Feb. 28 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7:30 p.m. For information, call 281-332-8733.
UPCOMING
The Galveston County Master Gardener’s will present its free “Successful Spring Vegetable Gardening” class from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.; and its ”Growing Citrus in Your Backyard” class from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at 4102-B Main St. in La Marque. For information, visit http://aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu/galveston/index.html or call 281-309-5065.
There will be a free legal clinic for veterans and their families from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the VA Outpatient Clinic, 3828 Ave. N., in Galveston. For information, visit www.hba.org.
The Galveston Grandmother’s Club No. 277 will have its Valentine basket raffle and bake sale fundraiser from 9:30 a.m. until all gone Saturday at Arlan’s Market, 513 Market St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-986-5717.
The Philanthropic Educational Organization will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at a location TBA. For information and location, call Carolyn Cox, 409-740-0838. Visit www.peointernational.org.
The Galveston Chapter of Texas United Charities will host a fundraiser for the Jerry Eubank Angel Fund from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the 23rd Street Station and Piano Bar, 1706 23rd St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-457-6195.
The Special Folks Dance Party will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Golden Rule Services Building, 720 34th St. N., in Texas City. Admission is free. For information, call Jay Hill, 409-938-3414.
Assistance League of the Bay Area will have its Mamma Mia “The Party” fundraising gala event Saturday at Lakewood Yacht Club. Tickets are $125 per person. For tickets and information, visit www.assistanceleague.org/bay-area.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its Blue’s Valentine Veterans Day Bash at 2 p.m. Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. The Pee Wee Bowen Band will perform. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Moody Mansion will host an exhibit celebrating its 125th anniversary at 5:30 p.m. Sunday at 2618 Broadway in Galveston. Stephen Fox, architectural historian and lecturer at the Rice School of Architecture, will be the guest speaker. Admission is free. For information, visit www.moodymansion.org.
Auditions for Stephen Sondheim’s musical “Company” will be at 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday at Bay Area Harbour Playhouse, 3803 state Highway 3, in Dickinson. For information, visit www.harbourtheater.com, call 832-226-1320, or visit the theater’s Facebook page.
The city of Texas City will have its 14th annual Father/Daughter Sweetheart Dance from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Feb. 14 at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., in Texas City. Admission is $30 per couple through Friday; $40 per couple Feb. 10-14; and $10 per additional daughter. No tickets will be sold at the door. For information, visit www.facebook.com/cityoftexascity.
