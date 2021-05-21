HAPPY BIRTHDAY Diana Luna, Robert P. Baines, Glora Robichaud, Rodney Chevalier, Haley Layer, Clay Burton, Marietta Samuels, Tony Burton, Tamula Thompson, Arthur Ouzenne, Kathy Van Dewalli, Emily Shuttlesworth, Johnny Fontenot, Christopher Massey, LaShonda Woodbridge, Lavoisha Booker, Jarius Hughes-Allen and Tamny Booker.
Send birthdays or anniversary names by noon to passing.parade@galvnews.com or mail to Passing Parade, The Daily News, P.O. Box 628, Galveston, TX 77553. No nicknames will be printed. The Weekend edition deadline is noon Fridays.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman accused of stealing $188K from Galveston business
- Woman dies after fall from Crystal Beach elevator
- Texas City principal victim in League City murder-suicide
- A pink hotel in Galveston? It isn't so unusual
- Big Phil's preheats for opening; sign stirs hope for Balinese revival; anger management is all the rage in isle's downtown
- More than 200 arrested over the weekend on Bolivar Peninsula
- New Royal Caribbean International cruise terminal a ‘game changer’ for Galveston
- La Marque man campaigns for custody equality
- Hotel Galvez sale finalized; new owner announces new name
- Woman arrested in connection to Friendswood ISD booster club theft
Collections
- In Focus: 2021 Galveston Island Beach Revue
- In Focus: Astros 6, Rangers 5
- In Focus: Astros 10, Rangers 4
- In Focus: Astros 6, Rangers 2
- In Focus: Astros 4, Rangers 3
- In Focus: Astros 7, Blue Jays 4
- In Focus: Astros 5, Angels 1
- In Focus: Angels 5, Astros 4
- In Focus: Astros 9, Angels 1
- In Focus: Astros 2, Mariners 0
Commented
- Election integrity bill seeks to unring fraud bell (48)
- Guest commentary: What will it take to end the scourge of police violence? (41)
- Biden to nation, world: ‘America is rising anew’ (39)
- Biden's previous stances on racism shouldn't be overlooked (38)
- Racism must be harder to see when you're looking down (34)
- Galveston County residents face shocking jumps in appraisal values (34)
- Progressives stole the 2020 US census count (34)
- Guest commentary: An explosive danger lurks beneath US democracy (33)
- No-permit gun carry will put Texans at more risk (30)
- America's immigration allure is not a new issue (28)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.