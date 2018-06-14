The nonprofit Sunshine Resale Shop will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays at 6915 Second St. in Hitchcock. Clothes, furniture, collectibles, costume jewelry, kitchen ware, books, small appliances and linens will be available for purchase. Every first Friday is half price sale day on selected items. Call 409-986-5632.
Moore Memorial Public Library will present its Pointilism/The Dot (Reynolds) event for ages 6-9 at 10 a.m. today in the meeting room of the library at 1701 Ninth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-949-3007.
The women’s cancer support group will meet from 10:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Thursdays upstairs at The Mosquito Café, 628 14th St., in Galveston. Participants must enter through the back door of the restaurant. Call 409-744-1011 or 409-762-8187.
Texas City Noon Lions Club will meet at noon Thursdays at the Los Aztecas Bar and Grill, 2525 Palmer Highway, in Texas City. New members are welcome. Call 281-678-8148.
The Rotary Club of the Mainland will meet at noon Thursdays at Kelly’s Restaurant, 4604 Interstate 45, in La Marque. Call Craig Watt, 409-934-8018.
The Galveston Island Pachyderm Club will meet at noon today at Mario’s Seawall Italian Restaurant, 628 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Rebecca Trout Unbehagen and Marie Robb will be the guest speakers. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
The Seniors is inviting all those interested to come meet with the group for Senior Game Day from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. today at First United Methodist Church, 317 Fifth Ave. N., in Texas City. The group will play cards (Bridge, Hands and Feet) and dominoes (Train). Call 409-945-4426.
Moore Memorial Public Library will offer its Shh! Silent Library! event for ages 12-18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. today in the meeting room of the library, 1701 Ninth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-643-5983.
Yoga for Kids, ages 6-13, will be available at 2:30 p.m. today at Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. Melody Van Kay will lead the program. No special equipment is needed. For information, visit www.rosenberg- library.org.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays at The Bryan Museum, 1315 21st St., in Galveston. SNAP will be accepted and SNAP Double Dollars will be distributed, and WIC vouchers will be distributed and accepted as well. Email gofarmers market@gmail.com or call 832-819-1561.
The Galveston Children’s Museum will present its “Family Free Night” from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. today at 2618 Broadway in Galveston. Visit www.galvestoncm.org or call 409-572-2544.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary Post No. 6378 will serve dinners from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. The menu varies. A minimum $8 donation is asked. For information or to place an order, call 281-337-4952 or 832-738-6950.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Auxiliary will have its executive meeting at 5:30 p.m. and its general meeting at 6:30 p.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Members only. Call 281-332-8733.
Rosenberg Library will offer its Paws to Read event from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays through June 28 at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. Beginning readers will get to practice their reading skills with Oliver the Therapy Dog. To sign up, visit www.rosen berg-library.org or stop by the children’s desk.
The Texas City Evening Lions Club will meet at 6 p.m. Thursdays at The Reef Seafood House, 1301 31 1/2 St., in Texas City. Call Stephanie Maguire, 409-939-4466.
The Galveston County Epilepsy Awareness Support Group will meet from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. today in the library of Odyssey Academy, 2412 61st St., in Galveston. Dr. Serge Gregoire will present “Nutrition & Epilepsy.” Contact Pat Cade, pcade@eftx.org, or 713-789-6295, Ext. 210 or 888-548-9716.
Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays in Room 108 at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., in Galveston (enter on North side of church). Call 559-356-7097.
The West Beach Lions Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. today at the Galveston Country Club, 14228 Stewart Road, in Galveston. Call Gay Fundling, 409-737-2020, 409-599-5903, or 409-789-1119.
The Sons of the American Legion Post No. 89 will meet at 6:30 p.m. today at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. Visit www.amer icanlegionpost89.org.
The Surfrider Galveston Chapter will meet at 7 p.m. today at Mod Coffee Shop, 2126 Postoffice St., in Galveston. Meetings will include guest speakers and chapter updates on the protection and enjoyment of our ocean waves and beaches. For information, visit galvestonsurfrider.com or call 409-771-9522.
The La Marque Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8248 will meet at 7 p.m. today at 901 Main St. in La Marque. Call 409-935-9036 or 409-770-4366.
The Kempner Park Neighborhood Association will present its inaugural Music in the Park event at 7 p.m. today at the band shell at Menard Park at 2222 28th St. in Galveston. The fourOnine band, featuring Alan Baezner, will perform. For information, call Thayer Evans, 409-739-5258.
The Galveston Community Band will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays at First Baptist Church, 822 Sealy Ave., in Galveston. Musicians ages 15 and older are invited to participate. For information, call Doyle Neuwiller, 409-996-1108.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its karaoke night event from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. today at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. No cover charge. A $25 cash prize will be awarded to the winner. For information, call 409-763-2257 or 409-795-4352.
