City meetings Jan 20, 2022 36 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Today10:30 a.m.: Galveston County Commissioners Court, special called meeting, 174 Calder Road in League City, 409-766-2244.6:30 p.m.: City of La Marque Parks Board, 1109-B Bayou Road, 409-938-9202.Monday9:30 a.m.: Galveston County Commissioners Court, 722 21st St., Galveston, 409-766-2244.6 p.m.: City of Hitchcock Commission Meeting, city hall, 7423 state Highway 6, 409-986-5591.Tuesday5:15 p.m.: Texas City Board of Adjustments, city hall annex, 928 Fifth Ave. N., 409-643-5925.6 p.m.: City of Hitchcock Planning & Zoning board, city hall, 7423 state Highway 6, 409-316-7234.6 p.m.: League City Council, council chambers, 200 W. Walker St., 281-554-1031.6 p.m.: Santa Fe Parks Board, city hall, 12002 state Highway 6, 409-925-6412.6:30 p.m.: Bayou Vista City Council, MUD Reception Hall, 2929 state Highway 6. Call 409-935-8348.7 p.m.: Dickinson City Council, city hall, council chambers, 4403 state Highway 3, 281-337-6217.Jan. 275 p.m.: Galveston City Council, city hall, 823 25th St, 409-797-3510.7 p.m.: Santa Fe City Council, city hall, 12002 state Highway 6, 409-925-6412.Jan. 317 p.m.: City of Texas City Community Development Block Grant Citizen Advisory Committee, 928 Fifth Ave. N., 409-502-4401. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesGalveston County officials shield details as cruise ship COVID climbsMan charged in attack on Galveston surf shop owner diesNew Algoa company makes homes from shipping containers; Low Tide to roll into League City; Marshalls to make island moveAppeals court upholds dismissal of Galveston Mardi Gras lawsuitGalveston County laying riprap for seawall maintenanceMan dies after collapsing at Galveston County JailHitchcock man dies in wreck near train tracksWoman found dead outside La Marque homeGalveston County to expand free COVID-testing programAnnual Galveston parade highlights county MLK weekend events CollectionsPhotos of the Year 2021In Focus: Texans 41, Chargers 29In Focus: Titans 28, Texans 25In Focus: Houston 80, Texas State 47 CommentedJan. 6 most certainly was a pro-Trump insurrection (208) Jan. 6 should join the dates that live in infamy (110) Guest commentary: Caution to Trump followers: Don't drink the Kool-Aid (110) Beto can help stop the steal in Texas (82) Republicans aren't the ones killing democracies (79) Not sure what you saw, but Jan. 6 was an insurrection (72) Look elsewhere for the truth about Jan. 6 (63) We'll be voting Democrats out starting in November (52) COVID is out of control because of leadership in US (49) Massive and mild: Omicron's surge looks different than earlier COVID waves in Galveston County (47)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.