The nonprofit Sunshine Resale Shop will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays at 6915 Second St. in Hitchcock. Clothes, furniture, collectibles, costume jewelry, kitchen ware, books, small appliances and linens will be available for purchase. Every first Friday is half price sale day on selected items. Call 409-986-5632.
The women’s cancer support group will meet from 10:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays upstairs at The Mosquito Café, 628 14th St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-939-7512 or 409-789-2287.
Seniors ages 55 and older are invited to join the Seaside Seniors for lunch and fellowship at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at First Lutheran Church, 25th and Winnie streets, in Galveston. Lunch is provided with a $4 donation welcome. Table games will be provided. Call Sharon Nugent, 281-701-8774.
Texas City Noon Lions Club will meet at noon Thursdays at the Los Aztecas Bar and Grill, 2525 Palmer Highway, in Texas City. New members are welcome. Call 281-678-8148.
The Rotary Club of the Mainland will meet at noon Thursdays at Kelly’s Restaurant, 4604 Interstate 45, in La Marque. Call Craig Watt, 409-934-8018.
Galveston College Cosmetology will have its sixth annual Halloween hair and makeup contest at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in its Abe and Annie Seibel Foundation Wing on campus, 4015 Ave. Q, in Galveston. The free event will showcase the artistry of cosmetology students as they transform models in a Halloween-themed competition. For information, visit www.gc.edu.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays at The Bryan Museum, 1315 21st St., in Galveston. SNAP will be accepted and SNAP Double Dollars will be distributed, and WIC vouchers will be distributed and accepted as well. Email gofarmersmarket@gmail.com or call 832-819-1561.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary Post No. 6378 will serve a steak dinner from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. A minimum $15 donation is asked. For information or to place an order, call 281-337-4952 or 832-738-6950.
Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will have its Hallelujah Night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at 2127 37th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2853.
First United Methodist Church will have its annual Trunk or Treat from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at 317 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-4426.
St. Augustine of Hippo Episcopal Church will have its annual community Halloween/All Hallows Eve Celebration from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday at 1410 41st St. in Galveston. For information, call Michelle Allen, 832-244-1817.
Abundant Life Christian Center will have its Hallelujah Harvest from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday at 601 Delany Road, in La Marque. For information, visit alcc.org or call 409-935-1606.
Northside Baptist Church will have its fall festival from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at 2801 N. Logan St. in Texas City. For information, call Connie Troutman, 281-536-8589.
The Texas City Evening Lions Club will meet at 6 p.m. Thursdays at The Reef Seafood House, 1301 31 1/2 St., in Texas City. Call Stephanie Maguire, 409-939-4466.
Tideway Galveston will have its fall festival from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at 6444 Central City Blvd. in Galveston. There will be games, candy, popcorn and beverages available. Attendees are encouraged to wear costumes. For information, contact Christi Walton, cwalton@moodyneuro.org or 409-741-3266, Ext. 822.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its Halloween Costume Party at 7 p.m. Thursday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Prizes and specials will be available. Open to members and public. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston Community Band will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays at First Baptist Church, 822 Sealy Ave., in Galveston. Musicians ages 15 and older are invited to participate. For information, call Doyle Neuwiller, 409-996-1108.
