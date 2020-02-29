League City residents and their families are invited to attend the city’s inaugural Parks and Rec Saturday Social at 8:30 a.m. today at Hometown Heroes Park, 1000 E. League City Parkway, in League City. A free Chick-Fil-A breafkast will be served and there also will be a raffle to win a free rain barrel. Attendees also will receive a free “I Love League City” yard sign and other giveaways.
The Central High School Class of 1965 will have a planning meeting for its 55-year reunion from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. today in the Randall Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St., in Galveston. For information, call Robert Simpson, 409-750-2783.
Instructor Bonnie Blue will lead the Dare to Wear art workshop from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. today at the Galveston Art League Gallery, 2117-A Postoffice St., in Galveston. Blue will provide paints; students can find a list of supplies to take plus registration and payment information at Galves tonArtLeague.com or call 281-451-5814.
Let’s Dance will have its Mardi Gras ballroom dance event from 7 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. today at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway, in League City. Admission is $8. For information, email neva@letsdanceballroom.org.
The Dickinson Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 will have DC Karaoke from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call 281-337-4952.
UPCOMING
The League City Lions Club will serve a free breakfast for seniors age 55 and older at 7:30 a.m. Sunday at the Eastern Regional Park, 2105 Dickinson Ave., in League City. Call Laddie Howard, 281-630-3163.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sundays through March 29 (excluding March 22) at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. An $8 minimum donation is asked. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Open auditions for “A Bad Year for Tomatoes” will be from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Bay Area Harbour Playhouse, 3803 state Highway 3, in Dickinson. Seven adults ages 55 and older are needed. For information, visit www.harbourtheater.com or call 281-337-7469.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have a three-ball pool tournament from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. All are welcome. For information, call Jim Rabon, 409-789-7626.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present its free class “A Homeowner’s Guide to Weed Control” from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at its offices at 4102-B Main St. in La Marque. To RSVP, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
The Friends of Moody Gardens will have its eighth annual Gulf Coast Herb Fair and Luncheon from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Visitor’s Center at Moody Gardens, 1 Hope Blvd., in Galveston. The fair is free. Tickets to the luncheon are $35 in advance or $40 at the door. Mail money order for ticket to Friends of Moody Gardens, 2903 Dominique, Galveston, TX 77551.
The Galveston County Genealogical Society will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the Randall Room of the Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave., in Galveston. Doryn Glenn will present “Searching Court Records for Genealogy.” Visitors are welcome. For information, contact Helena Aucoin, helenaaucoin@gmail.com or 409-770-4994.
The Clear Creek Republican Women will meet from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at La Brisa’s Mexican Grill, 501 N. Wesley Drive, in League City. Texas Comptroller Glen Hegar will be the guest speaker. RSVP is required for lunch. To RSVP, visit www.clearcreekrw.org/event.
Fear and Grace will present its Gold Roses Award Ceremony from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday at the Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M, in Galveston. Tickets are $20 (free for children/students). For information, call Paul Morgan, 409-347-3773, or Petra Longoria, 409-502-9195.
”For the Good of the Family,” by the late George Douglas Lee will be presented nightly at 7 p.m. Friday, March 7 and March 14 at Moody Mansion, 2618 Broadway, in Galveston. Tickets are $30. Proceeds will benefit CASA of Galveston County. For tickets and information, visit www.casagalveston.org/play or call 409-996-5040.
The Galveston Arts Center is accepting registration for its Spring Break Art Camps for students in grades 1-8 set for March 9 through March 13 at 2127 Strand St. in Galveston. For fees, registration and information, visit galvestonartscenter.org/classes/spring-break-art-camp or call 409-763-2403, Ext. 1004.
The University of Texas Medical Branch will have its annual Causeway FunD Run March 21. For information, visit www.CausewayRun.com or call 409-772-3006.
City of Galveston first responders are invited to an appreciation lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. March 28 at First Baptist Church, 822 23rd St., in Galveston. Attendees must RSVP. Dine in, carryout or delivery will be available. To RSVP or get more information, call 409-763-1840 or 409-457-9256.
May 1 is the deadline to submit your artwork entry for the 23rd annual ARToberFEST set for Oct. 17 and Oct. 18 in Galveston. For application, guidelines and information, visit http://bit.ly/ARToberFEST2020, or contact Sarah Piel, spiel@thegrand.com or 409-770-5066.
Island East-End Theatre Co. is accepting registration for its Students on Stage summer sessions, which are set for June 8 through June 26 (incoming 6-12 grade) or July 27 through Aug. 14 (incoming 1-5 grade) at 2317 Mechanic St. in Galveston. For information, email jennifer_is landetc@msn.com or call 409-762-3556.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is accepting donations for The Care Closet, which assists patients and families in immediate need of nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products and basic articles of clothing. Gift cards also will be accepted. For information, contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
