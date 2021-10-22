City meetings Oct 22, 2021 35 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tuesday5:15 p.m.: Texas City Board of Adjustments, city hall annex, 928 Fifth Ave. N., 409-643-5925.5:30 p.m.: City of Hitchcock Planning & Zoning board, city hall, 7423 state Highway 6, 409-316-7234. 6 p.m.: League City Council, council chambers, 200 W. Walker St., 281-554-1031.6 p.m.: Santa Fe Parks Board, city hall, 12002 state Highway 6, 409-925-6412.6:30 p.m.: Bayou Vista City Council, MUD Reception Hall, 2929 state Highway 6. Call 409-935-8348.7 p.m.: Dickinson City Council, city hall, council chambers, 4403 state Highway 3, 281-337-6217. Thursday5 p.m.: Galveston City Council, city hall, 823 25th St, 409-797-3510.7 p.m.: Santa Fe City Council, city hall, 12002 state Highway 6, 409-925-6412.Nov. 19:30 a.m.: Galveston County Commissioners Court, 722 21st St., Galveston, 409-766-2244.4 p.m.: City of Galveston Landmark Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St.5 p.m.: Texas City Planning Board, city hall, 1801 Ninth Ave. N., 409-643-5925. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesMan killed in Galveston shooting identified18-wheeler stuck under overpass in Texas CityOne man killed, another injured in early-morning Galveston shootingMan, 32, shot, killed in League CityFor 70 years, Galveston native has been a fixture at Tors football gamesGalveston carriage operation out of pasture in port land buyGalveston developer snaps up 3-acre parcel with residential plans; large mixed-used development to rise in League CityRental operators feel scapegoated on soaring Galveston housing costsGalveston police find body of missing man near ChannelviewLa Marque interim city manager to depart in November CollectionsIn Focus: ALCS Game 1In Focus: Ball High vs Baytown Lee High School FootballIn Focus: ALCS Game 2In Focus: 2021 Daily News Press RunIn Focus: Astros ALCS Workout2021 Daily News Press Run WinnersIn Focus: Patriots 25, Texans 22In Focus: Clear Springs vs Clear Falls High School FootballIn Focus: Astros & White Sox ALDS WorkoutIn Focus: Clear Creek vs Dickinson High School Football CommentedHere are a few Trump facts to remember on Election Day (139) Although natural immunity exists, health experts say inoculation is safer (81) Daily News editor helping rip the country apart (77) Gust commentary: We must live under God or outside of God (65) Guest commentary: Congress should follow Randy Weber's lead on our economy (61) Question of the Week: How do you feel about natural immunity against COVID? (43) I'd prefer my newspaper, not print conspiracy theories (40) Let's hope voters do remember on Election Day (39) Guest commentary: Republican Party fostering a tyranny of the minority (39) Crowd gathers in Galveston to march for reproductive rights as part of nationwide protest (30)
