County Commissioner Darrell Apffel’s office will have its Bolivar Residential Heavy Trash Day event from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at 920 Noble Carl Drive in Crystal Beach. No commercial business. Furniture, grills, scrap metal, palm fronds, etc.; and four tires per vehicle. No hazardous materials. For information, call Jack Ellison, 409-766-4509.
Several community organizations will be accepting donations and supplies for its Winter Storm Uri Supply Drive from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. today at 2801 Market St. in Galveston. The donations will then be distributed from noon to 3 p.m. to individuals impacted by the winter storm at the same location. Volunteers are needed. To sign up to volunteer or for more information, visit https:// signup.com/go/CmP poMH or call 409-763-8521.
The annual Adopt-A-Beach Spring Coast-wide Cleanup will be from 9 a.m. to noon April 17 at 21 locations across Texas. Registration begins today. To sign up, visit www.texasadoptabeach.org.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Herbs for the Gulf Coast Garden” from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. today virtually. Master Gardeners Briana Etie and Nancy Langston-Noh will lead the presentation. To register, visit https://gal veston.agrilife.org/hor ticulture/mgseminars.
Memorial Lutheran and First Presbyterian churches will have its Big Plant Sale Under the Pavilion from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and Saturday at 2021 29th St. N. in Texas City. A large selection of plants, both vegetables and ornamentals, will be available for as little as $3 each. For information, call the Rev. Chon Pugh, 409-945-4052.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will have an adoption special for dogs from noon to 5 p.m. today and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. All dogs will be available for $10. For information, visit arcpets.org or call 409-948-2485.
The Galveston Islamic Center will have its weekly congregational prayer at 1:30 p.m. Fridays at 921 Broadway in Galveston. Social distancing rules will be in place. For information, visit www.galveston islamiccenter.com or call 409-750-8555.
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 10393 will have a fish fry from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays through March 26 at 11100 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Drive-through only. Plates will be $10 each. For information, call 832-470-7111.
Queen of Peace Catholic Church will have its annual Lenten fish fry from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays through March 26 in its Parish Life Center at 626 Laurel St. in La Marque. Dinners are $9 each. Dine in or carryout will be available. COVID protocols will be in place. To place an order or get information, call Marcelino Compean, 409-939-7081, or Maria Compean, 409-939-7087.
The Galveston Elks Lodge No. 126 will have a fish fry fundraiser from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. today at 1518 23rd St. in Galveston. Dinners are $12 each. To place an order or get information, call 409-789-5792.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place an order, call 409-763-9866.
SATURDAY
The Jamaica Beach Market will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 16711 Jolly Roger in Jamaica Beach. COVID protocols will be in place. There will be 40-plus booths. For information, email bloombythesea@att.net or call 512-589-1535.
The Galveston Noon Optimist Club will have its 81st annual Youth Oratorical Contest at 10 a.m. Saturday at Westminster Presbyterian Church at 5127 Ave. U in Galveston. All youth born on or after Oct. 2, 2001 are eligible to compete (no college students). “Healing the World with Optimism” is the topic. Cash prizes will be awarded. For information and contest rules, call Robert Bastien, 409-763-2454, Ext. 10.
Brooke Cromie will have her senior project fundraiser of an enchilada dinner and bake sale from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the cafeteria of O’Connell College Preparatory School at 2209 Ave. M in Galveston. Dinners are $10 per plate. All proceeds will benefit Shriners Children’s Hospital. To preorder, email d.cromie.library@hotmail.com or call 409-974-9902.
The Port Bolivar Volunteer Fire Department will have its 51st annual oyster supper from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday at 1806 Broadway St. in Port Bolivar. For information, call 409-684-5940 or 409-684-1984.
The “Fighting the Unknown” emergency preparedness training event will be from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at Santa Fe High School at 16000 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. For information, email Jai Gillard, gillard.jai@gmail.com.
Kathleen Maca will have a book signing of her new book “The Queen of the Gulf” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday on the porch at Moody Mansion at 2618 Broadway in Galveston. For information, visit www.moodymansion.org or call 409-762-7668.
UPCOMING
Galveston College will present its third installment of its 2021 lecture series on “Diversity, Inclusion and Empowerment” at 6 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom. Susan P. Schoelwer, executive director of historic preservation and collections and Robert H. Smith senior curator of George Washington’s Mount Vernon, will be the guest speaker. To gain access, enter meeting ID: 870-7915-7421 with passcode: Galveston. For information, contact Laimutis Bytautas, lbytautas@gc.edu or 409-944-1273.
Mainland Preparatory Classical Academy is currently registering for the 2021-22 school year through March 12 at 319 Newman Road in La Marque. For prekindergarten through eighth grade. For information, call 409-934-9100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.