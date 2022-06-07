TODAY
Mah Jongg players are invited to play with fellow players at 9 a.m. Tuesdays in the parlor of Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, email riversgalveston@gmail.com or call 919-294-6703.
The Silk Purse Thrift Shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 1124 37th St. in Galveston. Clothes, collectibles, jewelry, bedding and kitchen items will be available. Donations of clean, gently used items will be accepted. For information, call 409-765-5138.
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
Rotary Club of Texas City will meet at noon Tuesdays in the Captain’s Room of the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, email dewintexas@sbcglobal.net or call 281-923-5197.
The Galveston Hook and Needles Club will meet from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, contact Lana Meunier, lmeunier1933@yahoo.com or 409-750-2163.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its hamburger night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place your order, call 409-763-9866.
The Boys & Girls Club of Galveston’s Youth Heritage Chorale is seeking youth to participate for the upcoming Juneteenth celebration. Rehearsals will be at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday and June 14 at 4420 Ave. P in Galveston. For information, contact June Collins Pulliam, director@fanfarelma.com or 409-762-8477, Ext. 2.
The Galveston Network Alliance will meet from 7:45 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. Tuesdays in the parlor of Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit the group’s Facebook page, or contact Lori Arnold, loribeth012464@gmail.com or 409-354-5652.
UPCOMING
The Texas City Garden Club will meet at 10 a.m. June 8 in the Alamo Room of the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. Visitors are welcome. For information, email Bridget Buffa, bbuffa1@gmail.com.
The La Marque Garden Club will meet at 10 a.m. June 8 in the Community Building next door to La Marque City Hall at 1111 Bayou Road in La Marque. Visitors are welcome. For information, call Vivian Allen, 409-256-3146.
The Vietnam Veterans of America Post No. 685 will meet at 7 p.m. June 8 at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. Fellowship meal begins at 6:30 p.m. For information, call Jerry Williams, 206-605-7370.
The Webster chapter of AARP No. 199 will meet at 10 a.m. June 9 at the Bay Area Community Center, 5002 E. NASA Parkway in Seabrook. Stephanie Fitzgerald and Crystalyn Fontenette will be the guest speakers. Annual dues are $8. For information, contact Lynne Justis, aarpchapter199@yahoo.com or 832-212-5417.
NASA Aglow Lighthouse will meet at 10 a.m. June 9 at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3 in Webster. For information, contact Lorene Kelling, lorenenieto@yahoo.com or 281-853-4262.
The Galveston chapter of the Surfrider Foundation will met at 6 p.m. June 9 at Texas Tail Distillery, 2416 Postoffice St. in Galveston. For information, call Janese Maricelli, 409-502-8221.
The Texas City Lions Club will meet at 6 p.m. June 9 at Grand Prize Barbeque, 2223 Palmer Highway in Texas City. New and prospective members are welcome. For information, email David Shinn, shinnbone5@hotmail.com.
The National Alliance on Mental Health Gulf Coast chapter will offer its family support group and individual support group for those affected by mental illness June 9. The individual groups meet from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and the family groups meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Must register. To sign up, visit namigulfcoast.org or call 281-585-3100.
The Galveston County Epilepsy Alliance will meet from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. June 9 virtually. To get the link and more information, visit GCEATX.org.
The Sons of American Legion Squadron Post No. 89 will meet at 6:30 p.m. June 9 at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston and the Galveston Diaper Bank will offer free diapers for children and adults from 9 a.m. to noon June 10 at the Compton Community Outreach Center, 2628 Ball Ave. (rear) in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-299-1394.
The Galveston Art League will have its Galveston Island Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 11 on the corner of 22nd and Mechanic streets in Galveston (weather permitting). For market or vendor information, email galvestonislandmarket@gmail.com.
Clear Creek ISD will have its prekindergarten and kindergarten summer registration fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 13 through June 15 at McWhirter Elementary School, 300 Pennsylvania St. in Webster. For information, visit ccisd.net/enroll.
The Galveston Art League will have its Paint Like Picasso workshop for ages 8-12 from 10 a.m. to noon June 13 through June 16 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Seating is limited to the first eight registrants. Registration is $75. For information and registration, visit galvestonartleague.com.
The Ladies Auxiliary of Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will meet at 7 p.m. June 13 at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
Israeli Folk Dancing classes will be available from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Mondays June 13 through June 27 at Congregation Shaar Hashalom, 16020 El Camino Real in Houston. For information and prices for sessions, email csh@shaarhashalom.org or call 281-488-5861.
The La Marque High School class of 1972 will have its 50-year reunion June 25. Registration is $35. June 13 is the deadline to register. For information, email lmhs1972@sbcglobal.net, or call Cynthia Bolton, 409-692-1487.
The Fifty-Five-Plus Club will meet at 11 a.m. June 14 at Dickinson First United Methodist Church, 200 FM 517 W. in Dickinson. Al Garza, owner of Premier Martial Arts, will share self-defense techniques. For information, call Debby Kaponis, 772-341-9756.
Moderation Management, which is a national support group for people concerned about their drinking, will meet at 7 p.m. June 14 at the Friendswood Public Library, 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. For more information, email Bridget Nurding, houston@moderation.org or visit moderation.org.
The Ursuline Academy alumni reunion will be at noon June 15 in the gym of Holy Family School, 2601 Ave. N in Galveston. Take your own brown bag/lunch; drinks and prizes will be provided. All are welcome. For information, call Mary Ann Taylor, 409-739-3839.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness Gulf Coast chapter will present “Meeting of the Minds” from noon to 1 p.m. June 15 via Zoom. The meeting allows space to learn about various topics relating to mental health and suicide prevention. To register, visit namigulfcoast.org or call 281-585-3100.
The Propeller Club of Galveston will meet June 15 at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1912 Winnie St. in Galveston. A social will begin at 6 p.m. and dinner will begin at 7 p.m. Admission is $40 a person and $35 for students. Visit propellerclubgalveston.com to pay. For information, email propellerclubgalveston@gmail.com or call 409-621-6017 and leave a message.
The American Legion Riders of the Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will meet at 6:30 p.m. June 16 at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Legionnaires will meet at 7 p.m. June 16 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The M. I. Lewis Social Service Center drive-through food fair will begin at 7 a.m. June 18 and will end when all boxes are distributed at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Participants must stay in vehicle. For information, call 281-534-2043.
The Bernardo de Galvez Chapter No. 1 of the Texas Society of the Sons of the American Revolution will meet at noon June 18 at Kelley’s Country Cookin’, 4604 Interstate 45 in La Marque. For information, visit bdgsar.org.
Carter Temple C.ME. Church will celebrate its 106th church anniversary at 3 p.m. June 19 at 3901 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. The Rev. Henry Q. Dickerson will be the guest speaker. For information, call Avys Poe, 409-939-5048.
The Galveston Art League will have its Fun in the Studio workshop for ages 8-12 from 10 a.m. to noon June 20 through June 23 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Seating is limited to the first eight registrants. Registration is $75. For information and registration, visit galvestonartleague.com.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have its general meeting at 6:30 p.m. June 20 at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The Galveston County Recovery Systems of Care group will meet at 12:30 p.m. June 21 at the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce, 9702 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. For information, call Barbara Cochran, 409-443-7073, or Clay Burton, 832-419-5828.
The George Washington chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will host a prospective member workshop from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. June 22 in the Randall Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For information or to RSVP, call 713-598-3816.
The Yawl Ketch the Spirit of Devereux event will be from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. June 23 at Butler’s Courtyard, 122 N. Michigan Ave. in League City. For tickets and sponsorships, visit devereuxspirit.org or contact Nancy Rivera, nrivera@devereux.org or 281-316-5456.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Sons will meet at 7 p.m. June 23 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston Symphony Orchestra will have its summer youth orchestra camp June 24 through June 30. For serious music students ages 10-19. Registration is $20. For information and registration, visit galvestonsymphony.org/youth-orchestra.
The Galveston Symphony Orchestra has a limited supply of free student tickets for its performance at 4 p.m. June 26 at The Grand 1894 Opera House, 2020 Postoffice St. in Galveston. For information and tickets, visit galvestonsymphony.org.
The Galveston Art League will have its Collage and Origami workshop for ages 8-12 from 10 a.m. to noon June 27 through June 30 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Seating is limited to the first eight registrants. Registration is $75. For information and registration, visit galvestonartleague.com.
Seniors ages 55 and older are invited to join the Seaside Seniors for lunch and fellowship at 11:30 a.m. June 30 at First Lutheran Church, 25th and Winnie streets, in Galveston. Lunch is provided with a $6 donation welcome. Call Sharon Nugent, 281-701-8774.
