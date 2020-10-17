The M. I. Lewis Social Service Center drive-through food fair will be from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. (or until all boxes are distributed) today at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Participants must stay in vehicle. For information, call 281-534-2043.
Saints Constantine and Helen Serbian Orthodox Church will have a garage sale fundraiser from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at 4109 Ave. L in Galveston. For information, call Joanne Valencia, 409-692-1457, or the church, 409-373-1895.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will have a virtual meeting at 9 a.m. today via Zoom. Police Chief Vernon Hale, Lt. Joel Caldwell and Ed Jackson will be the speakers. To join the meeting, enter ID: 896-6494-7987 and password: 512273. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
The Grand 1894 Opera House will have its 23rd annual ARToberFEST virtually at 10 a.m. today through Oct. 31 at www.artoberfest.com. For information, including booth applications, contact Sarah Piel, spiel@thegrand.com or 409-770-5066.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from noon to 3 p.m. today at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information and to schedule your appointment, visit arcpets.org or call 409-948-2485.
The city of League City will have its annual Harvest Festival from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. today at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Crafts and candy will be given out to the first 500 people. There also will be a costume and pumpkin carving contest. For information, visit www.leaguecity.com.
The Santa Fe Class of 1970 will celebrate its 50-year reunion at 6 p.m. today at the Santa Fe Fire and Rescue Station No. 1, 13112 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. There’s no fee to attend; BYOB. For information, call Bob Wylie, 409-795-9047, or Dean Evans, 409-739-7831.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners online fall plant sale will conclude at 8 p.m. today at https://galveston-coun ty-master-gardener-assn.square.site. Annuals, perennials, fall vegetables and herbs, citrus, and more will be available. For information, email Nita Caskey, utx4nc@att.net.
The Bay Area Houston Ballet & Theatre will present “The Show Must Go On” today at The Bayou Theater on the campus of the University of Houston-Clear Lake, 2700 Bay Area Blvd. in Houston. For information, tickets and exact showtimes, visit www.bahbt.org or call 281-734-2838.
SUNDAY
Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church will be observing Women’s Month at 11 a.m. Sundays through October at 1220 state Highway 3 in La Marque. Minister Evelyn Dalton, of the New Life Missionary Baptist Church, will be the guest speaker. Attendees are encouraged to wear red. For information, call 409-938-7835 or 409-938-7247.
Word Power Church will have a prayer vigil at 6 p.m. Sunday in the Sears parking lot area at Mainland City Centre, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. All faith denominations and the public are welcome. For information, call Shirley Young, 281-559-2630.
MONDAY
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St. in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2437.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 832-425-4443.
The Galveston Independent School District’s Educational Foundation will have its annual Out to Eat for Education fundraiser Monday through Friday. The community is encouraged to eat out at participating restaurants across the island during normal business hours. For participating restaurants and information, visit www.galvestonfoun dation.org or call Brittany Viegas, 409-766-5157.
The Bay Area Youth Singers will have rehearsals Mondays through Dec. 14. For students entering grades 3-12. For tuition information and registration, visit bayareayouthsingers.org, email info@bayarea youthsingers.org, or call 832-425-2329.
TUESDAY
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its hamburger night from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Curbside delivery only. To place your order, call 409-763-9866.
St. George’s Episcopal Church will offer its GriefShare course from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 29 at 510 13th Ave. N. in Texas City. The course helps those dealing with the death of a spouse, child, family member, or friend. To sign up or get more information, call 409-948-1178.
WEDNESDAY
Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farmers Market will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays at 3318 Ave. N. in Galveston. Seasonal fruits and vegetables, eggs, and more will be available while supplies last. For information, call Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899.
The Salvation Army of Galveston County is seeking volunteers to help with its Angel Tree registration from 8:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Wednesday through Oct. 24. Times are flexible. Lunch will be provided. To sign up, visit www.salva tionarmygalvestoncounty.org, or call Holly McDonald, 409-763-1691, Ext. 75313.
The Salvation Army will be accepting registration for its Angel Tree Christmas assistance program from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday at 4801 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. For information, visit www.Salvation ArmyGalvestonCounty.org or call 409-763-1691.
The Rotary Club of Galveston will meet at noon Wednesday virtually via Zoom for its special meeting on polio. For information and to get the Zoom link, call Ulli Budelmann, 409-939-1224. To view schedule of upcoming speakers/programs, visit www.facebook.com/galvestonrotary.
The Galveston County Apartment Association will have a meet the candidates event at its next meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Wharf Room of Fisherman’s Wharf, 2200 Harborside Drive in Galveston. Attendees will have to pay for their own food at $45 per person in advance or $50 at the door. To register, email gcaatx@gmail.com. For information, call Lisa Quintanilla, 409-762-8339.
upcoming
The Heritage Gardeners of Friendswood will host its holiday market and plant sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Oct. 24 at its clubhouse and adjacent property at 112 W. Spreading Oaks in Friendswood. Masks are required. Social distance protocols will be in place. For information, visit heritagegardener.org.
The Commemorative Air Force will have its vintage warbirds on display and available for on-board tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 24 and Oct. 25 at Scholes International Airport at 2115 Terminal Drive in Galveston. Admission is $10 for ages 13 and older and $5 for ages 12 and younger. For information, visit www.commemorativeairforce.org or call 855-359-2217.
The Galveston Bay Foundation’s 14th annual Bike Around the Bay will be Oct. 24 and Oct. 25. To register, visit bikearoundthebay.org.
Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 70th pastoral anniversary of the Rev. D. N. Benford Sr. with the following events: 70-year parade extraordinaire at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 24 beginning at the old Lincoln gym on Carver Street in Texas City (rain date is Nov. 7); pre-anniversary service will be at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 1; and the final jubilee celebration will be at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 8, both at 302 N. Oak St. in Texas City. For information, call Yolanda Benford Proctor, 713-367-2925.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.